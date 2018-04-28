How should Liberals respond to Trump’s visit?

I don’t agree with a lot of what Donald Trump says. That’s shocking, I know. Additionally, I must admit that my gut reaction to the news that good old Donald was coming to visit was a negative one. However, after giving a little more thought and discussing it with people who follow other political ideals, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s a little more nuanced.

Trump may be controversial, but he is still the leader of one of the world’s most powerful countries, and one of the UK’s best allies, and in the current international climate, we most definitely need allies, and being allied to the world’s largest military would be useful.

Another argument is that he wouldn’t nearly be the worst world leader to be hosted by the UK government, with the Queen having hosted dubious figures such as Bashar al-Assad and Robert Mugabe in the past. Personally, I don’t give this idea much credence, as using the mistakes of the past to justify what could be a mistake of the future doesn’t make much sense at all. It is accepted that the UK has played host to some controversial figures, but I wouldn’t go so far as to say that Trump is on the same level as the man who was recently alleged to have used chemical weapons on his own citizens.

I believe that the visit should happen, Britain is an open country, open to all kinds of people, and even though we may disagree with some of his policies, we can’t shut ourselves in and deny Americans entry, making ourselves an echo chamber. In order to be able to deal with the problematic stances that Trump provides, we need to be able to open a dialogue with him. This applies to any other similar situation, we cannot just shut the door and pretend they do not exist, whether it be as a person, a party, or a nation, we have to open dialogues to different ideas and discuss them openly.

Denying Trump his visit would not nearly be worth the feeling of moral superiority, as it would damage the relationship with one of our greatest trade partners, which doesn’t seem to be one of the objectives of the current Conservative government. However disgusting or reprehensible we may find the things Mr Trump spouts in his speeches or his tweets, we need to keep an open mind, and think of the current and turbulent political climate, with the UK needing to keep its friends close during these troubling times.

A liberal response would be a tempered one, allowing the US president to visit, but taking care to not validate some of the more controversial parts of his politics.

* Param Barodia is a Lib Dem member and former secretary of Warwick University Liberal Democrats