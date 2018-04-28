How should Liberals respond to Trump’s visit?

I don’t agree with a lot of what Donald Trump says. That’s shocking, I know. Additionally, I must admit that my gut reaction to the news that good old Donald was coming to visit was a negative one. However, after giving a little more thought and discussing it with people who follow other political ideals, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s a little more nuanced.
Trump may be controversial, but he is still the leader of one of the world’s most powerful countries, and one of the UK’s best allies, and in the current international climate, we most definitely need allies, and being allied to the world’s largest military would be useful.
Another argument is that he wouldn’t nearly be the worst world leader to be hosted by the UK government, with the Queen having hosted dubious figures such as Bashar al-Assad and Robert Mugabe in the past. Personally, I don’t give this idea much credence, as using the mistakes of the past to justify what could be a mistake of the future doesn’t make much sense at all. It is accepted that the UK has played host to some controversial figures, but I wouldn’t go so far as to say that Trump is on the same level as the man who was recently alleged to have used chemical weapons on his own citizens.
I believe that the visit should happen, Britain is an open country, open to all kinds of people, and even though we may disagree with some of his policies, we can’t shut ourselves in and deny Americans entry, making ourselves an echo chamber. In order to be able to deal with the problematic stances that Trump provides, we need to be able to open a dialogue with him. This applies to any other similar situation, we cannot just shut the door and pretend they do not exist, whether it be as a person, a party, or a nation, we have to open dialogues to different ideas and discuss them openly.
Denying Trump his visit would not nearly be worth the feeling of moral superiority, as it would damage the relationship with one of our greatest trade partners, which doesn’t seem to be one of the objectives of the current Conservative government. However disgusting or reprehensible we may find the things Mr Trump spouts in his speeches or his tweets, we need to keep an open mind, and think of the current and turbulent political climate, with the UK needing to keep its friends close during these troubling times.
A liberal response would be a tempered one, allowing the US president to visit, but taking care to not validate some of the more controversial parts of his politics.
* Param Barodia is a Lib Dem member and former secretary of Warwick University Liberal Democrats
I strongly disagree.
As a American Lib Dem, I’m worried and sometimes even scared about democracy in my native country. Trump lost the popular vote even with unprecedented voter suppression of those who would’ve voted against him, and he only won the electoral college by benefiting from Russian interference in our elections.
He has been using his undemocratic mandate to cause untold suffering and even death. He’s doing his damndest to destroy the underpinnings of our federal government by appointing secretaries who want to dissolve the departments they’re in charge of. He has emboldened white supremacy all over the country, because he speaks their language.
He is not an honorable or a democratically-elected leader and the UK should have the courage to stand up to the U.S., “special relationship” or otherwise.
I’m grateful to the Lib Dems and others in this country who plan to join me in protests of this visit, who do not want it done in our name.
The Left are absolutely petrified that Trump’s action actually work and embolden our own govn to imitate him where they can in cutting taxes and closing down whole swathes of largely useless and ineffective govn (unlikely under Mrs May’s watch, though).
Trump seems very thick-skinned so I guess he will enjoy all the attention that the protests get him and a bit silly to say his actions are undemocratic when he is doing pretty much what he said he would do (BTW the art of business Trump style is to take an extreme position to get a compromise that is much nearer what he really wanted whilst the other party breathes a sigh of relief to have avoided the initial extreme actions threatened).
UK needs a good relationship with USA so we have to overcome personal traits that many find off-putting (to put it politely)… BTW he does seem genuinely shocked by the gassing of babies etc so he is nowhere near as bad as the typical dictator and there is no way he can become president for life, just two terms.
I agree with both the view and the tone of the article.
Param engages wit the two aspects necessary.
Trump is the president of a highly democratic country and our strongest ally. We dislike his attitude and policies on many topics.I have written articles for two years against him and the views he espouses. Yet he is not evil nor is he mad in any sense we see that used in describing leaders. He is volatile and an egomaniac, in casual or flippant language, but that is not a reason to boycott him. It would not even be reason not to have a premature State visit, the reason that would be premature is most presidents have waited longer for that honour,but this is not a State visit.
The other point is the one Param gives emphasis also too, we host State visits of despots. There is an argument to boycott those, but until we stop those we cannot see the visit of Trump as inappropriate. Trump is here soon for a basic wormanlike series of discussions with leaders. Macron is apparently already establishing very good relations with the US president, the liberal star to many here, though I am not a fan, Trudeau, is very friendly with the President also.
It is key that we criticise Trump and disagree with him.
Holly and others have my respect. But the official logo of this party should not be on display as there is no party view on this, but of individuals. Local parties can make their decisions, I do not think other than that, it is sanctioned by THE Liberal Democrats.
Britain needs America and America needs Britain.
We should respect the office not the man. Trump should be welcomed when he visits the UK. We should be grown up about this if we consider ourselves to be a serious party. Our relationship with the States will continue long after Trump has gone. So time to get real and appreciate it is the UK’s national interest to have a successful visit by Trump.
Fantastic article. Last month we had the King of Saudi Arabia, and before Trump arrives we’re getting Erdogan. Where’s the outrage?