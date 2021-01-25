The future of Social Democracy: 40 years after the Limehouse Declaration

Embed from Getty Images

On the 25 January 1981, Roy Jenkins, Bill Rodgers, Shirley Williams and David Owen issued a joint statement signalling intent to leave the Labour party and form a new Council for Social Democracy that would later become the SDP.

Stemming from disagreements over the recent Wembley conference and an increasing far-left stranglehold from the Militant tendency, the ‘Gang of Four’ made the heart-breaking decision to leave their political home and start anew.

As I was born in 1990 the moments above are of pure historical reference to me, however, I have often felt a kinship to Jenkins, Rodgers and Williams in this regard.

I grew up in the Labour movement, I joined the party aged 15 having been a direct beneficiary of the New Labour Government in 1997 and the Lib-Lab Coalition in Holyrood. I grew up in a single income household, where my Dad worked nightshift on manufacturing lines at IBM to provide for our family. Growing up one word was always echoed by my Dad ‘Opportunity’, the chance to get on and improve your life. That’s why he went to College part-time and earned himself an HNC, moving into the office-based environment at IBM.

In 2011 my Dad was elected as the Labour MP for Inverclyde, still believing in those principles of opportunity and building people up to succeed. I was immensely proud, so proud in fact I served as his election agent in 2015.

Then in 2019 I had a decision to make. I’d been a Labour council candidate in Reading and Chaired/Founded the Fabian Devolution Committee but the party since 2015 had moved so far left, my politics hadn’t changed but the voices around me had: ‘Home ownership is wrong’ and ‘All business is evil’ are actual quotes of things I heard people say.

I moved to the Liberal Democrats, as the only party that can truly stand up for the policies and principles of Social Democracy.

That’s why I’m immensely proud to have contributed to the new book The Future of Social Democracy, published by the Social Democrat Group. With a host of stellar contributors and striking foreword by Sir Vince Cable we lay out a vision of Liberal-Social Democracy that can tackle a growing tide of Nationalism and Populism at home and abroad.

It’s a book steeped in the values that brought two great traditions together Liberalism and Social Democracy in founding the Liberal Democrats. The politics of not only Jenkins, Rodgers and Williams but Ashdown and Kennedy, tackling the bread and butter issues we must focus on to build back a strong progressive movement for change steeped in social justice.

To order a copy of the Future of Social Democracy email Social Democrat Group secretary Colin McDougall.

* I'm a Liberal Democrat member having joined last year from Labour, I was previously Chair and Founder of the YF Devolution and Local Government Committee