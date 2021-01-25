We cannot be a rejoin party. At most we can be a reapply party.

Like many of our members, I joined the most pro European party soon after the 2016 EU referendum, and am bitterly disappointed at how things have gone since, and am frustrated at the lack of short term prospect of reversing what I am convinced is an historic mistake. I’d be delighted if this party were to pledge to rejoin (for example, as the price of membership of a coalition government), but the sad reality is that this wouldn’t be credible .

The problem is that the EU gets a say too. And unless it sees a stable majority in favour of EU membership, that say will be “no” – it won’t want to risk a Brexit 2.0 a few years down the line.

Even if it doesn’t say “no”, the membership terms are going to be debated. This doesn’t necessarily imply adopting the Euro or joining Schengen, but the budget rebate and other opt outs are at risk.

Unlike the UK or Denmark, Sweden has no formal opt out of the Euro, and is committed to join as soon as it is ready. However it has unilaterally decided that being “ready” requires consent of its citizens in a national vote, and has declined to join ERM II, membership of which is a prerequisite for joining the Euro.

The UK-Ireland Common Travel Area conflicts with Schengen, is vital for stability in Northern Ireland, and is enshrined in the Treaty of Amsterdam and continues post Brexit. Whilst the Republic of Ireland may wish both it and the UK to join Schengen, I doubt it would risk preventing the UK rejoining by insisting on it.

The EU may also have evolved by the time the UK could contemplate rejoining. This may mean further integration, or it may mean a multi-speed EU – hinted at by Emmanuel Macron – where the UK may feel more comfortable in a slower lane.

If there were to be another referendum – because the last one was just so much fun – it would need to fix its predecessor’s flaws. Amongst these was that it wasn’t clear what the options were. Like in 1975, any referendum needs to happen after negotiations have concluded.

So, we cannot credibly offer a rejoin policy – it wouldn’t be entirely under our control even if we had a Parliamentary majority.

The strongest we can credibly offer is to apply to rejoin, under Article 49 of the Lisbon Treaty, initiating negotiations. This complements deepening the UK-EU relationship, such as joining the EEA, as that will make rejoining easier. But such a policy may be too nuanced, and too easily misrepresented, to get across in the limited media time we have. I’m hardly the only activist to have had to repeatedly explain our revoke policy on the doorstep.

* Andrew Kerr is a member of Tower Hamlets Liberal Democrats.