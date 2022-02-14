Leon Duveen

The Geneva Accord Proposals to resolve the Palestine – Israel Conflict

By | Mon 14th February 2022 - 1:42 pm

Editorial note – in line with our usual policy on this issue, all comments will be moderated prior to publication. Please be patient whilst our volunteer editors review these.

There is an interesting development that has (as usual) been ignored in the British Media. Members of the Geneva Initiative have developed a detailed plan which they are presenting to the United Nations and to the Biden Administration.

Two of the main figures behind this initiative are Yossi Bellin and Yasser Abed Rabbo have both been ministers in the Israeli and Palestinian governments respectively. They have been joined by politicians, academics and many others from both countries who have been working on these proposals for a number of years.

The proposed plan, which is not supported by the current Governments of either Palestine or Israel, covers all the issues that are being disputed between Palestine and Israel and follows these principles;

  • End of conflict. End of all claims.
  • Mutual recognition of Israeli and Palestinian right to two separate states.
  • A final, agreed upon border.
  • A comprehensive solution to the refugee problem.
  • Large settlement blocks and most of the settlers are annexed to Israel, as part of a 1:1 land swap.
  • Recognition of the Jewish neighbourhoods in Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and recognition of the Arab neighbourhoods of Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.
  • A demilitarized Palestinian state.
  • A comprehensive and complete Palestinian commitment to fighting terrorism and incitement.
  • An international verification group to oversee implementation.

Full details are available here.

As Liberal Democrats, this is a chance for us to get behind what is a concrete proposal for a lasting peace between Palestine and Israel. I am sure this solution will not satisfy everyone and there will be fierce opposition to it in both countries and further afield. However, as any peace accord will have to be based on compromise, this proposal deserves serious consideration. It does provide a way for the two nations to exist alongside each other and answers many of the questions that have been a cause of the conflict.

* Leon Duveen is Chair of Liberal Democrats for Peace in the Middle East, a new group of Lib Dems working to support those trying to a solution to the Palestine/ Israel conflict and to providing information about these peacemakers.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Europe / International.
Advert

2 Comments

  • Dominic 14th Feb '22 - 2:26pm

    I have to say that sounds extraordinarily sensible. I suspect both sides will hate it!

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Greg Foster
    Paul / Mick / Andy - very much appreciate the feedback and I've made sure it's recorded with the team. We'd be really grateful if you could drop an email to tec...
  • Chris Perry
    Brad Burrows. The Government's proposal in the Health and Social Care Bill is to put a cap of £86,000 on what one can pay towards one's social care costs. Howe...
  • David Garlick
    First we had a self engaged Trump. Then a self engaged Johnson. Now a long term self engaged Putin. Putin is a dictator... Perhaps the other two hve dictatoria...
  • David Garlick
    Sound article. Makes sense to those who have not. The 'Haves' don't seem to agree....
  • Kevin Hawkins
    I would prefer to reward people who vote. If people were paid a small sum (say £10) each time they voted the vast majority would take part. It is sheer lazine...