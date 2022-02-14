The Geneva Accord Proposals to resolve the Palestine – Israel Conflict

Editorial note – in line with our usual policy on this issue, all comments will be moderated prior to publication. Please be patient whilst our volunteer editors review these.

There is an interesting development that has (as usual) been ignored in the British Media. Members of the Geneva Initiative have developed a detailed plan which they are presenting to the United Nations and to the Biden Administration.

Two of the main figures behind this initiative are Yossi Bellin and Yasser Abed Rabbo have both been ministers in the Israeli and Palestinian governments respectively. They have been joined by politicians, academics and many others from both countries who have been working on these proposals for a number of years.

The proposed plan, which is not supported by the current Governments of either Palestine or Israel, covers all the issues that are being disputed between Palestine and Israel and follows these principles;

End of conflict. End of all claims.

Mutual recognition of Israeli and Palestinian right to two separate states.

A final, agreed upon border.

A comprehensive solution to the refugee problem.

Large settlement blocks and most of the settlers are annexed to Israel, as part of a 1:1 land swap.

Recognition of the Jewish neighbourhoods in Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and recognition of the Arab neighbourhoods of Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.

A demilitarized Palestinian state.

A comprehensive and complete Palestinian commitment to fighting terrorism and incitement.

An international verification group to oversee implementation.

Full details are available here.

As Liberal Democrats, this is a chance for us to get behind what is a concrete proposal for a lasting peace between Palestine and Israel. I am sure this solution will not satisfy everyone and there will be fierce opposition to it in both countries and further afield. However, as any peace accord will have to be based on compromise, this proposal deserves serious consideration. It does provide a way for the two nations to exist alongside each other and answers many of the questions that have been a cause of the conflict.

* Leon Duveen is Chair of Liberal Democrats for Peace in the Middle East, a new group of Lib Dems working to support those trying to a solution to the Palestine/ Israel conflict and to providing information about these peacemakers.