A Liberal Democrat Case for Universal Civic Duty Voting

Liberal Democrats are staunchly opposed to the Conservative government’s Elections Bill currently moving through Parliament. Its provisions of mandating photo ID at polling stations and imposing the use of First Past the Post for mayoral and police and crime commissioner elections are actively harmful to democracy and solely for the benefit of the incumbent government.

It should go without saying that this bill is diametrically opposed to our own party’s constitutional and electoral reform policies including the adoption of single transferable vote and removing barriers to exercising the right to vote. However, in the face of undemocratic legislation, we as a party should contemplate advocating for stronger protective measures, namely universal civic duty voting, otherwise known as compulsory voting.

Turnout for British general elections during the twenty-first century has never surpassed 70%. This contrasts sharply with the 90%+ turnout rates in Australia and Belgium, with the former having adopted UCDV in response to low turnout of under 60% at its 1922 federal election. With FPTP skewing results and breeding voter dissatisfaction, no party in the UK having won more than 50% of votes cast since the Conservative did in 1935, governments are formed or decisions made via referenda that reflect the will of only a plurality of the electorate. For government to be more reflective of the will of the people, greater turnout should be encouraged, with UCDV probably being the most effective method of achieving it.

Some may argue that not voting is in of itself part of the right to vote, a valid form of protest or better than voting whilst disengaged or dissatisfied. However, amongst this school of thought are those making such arguments in bad faith for partisan reasons. Paul Weyrich, a co-founder of American right-wing think tanks such as the Heritage Foundation and the Moral Majority, once stated that:

They want everybody to vote. I don’t want everybody to vote. Elections are not won by a majority of people. They never have been from the beginning of our country, and they are not now. As a matter of fact, our leverage in the elections quite candidly goes up as the voting populace goes down.

This articulates the motivation behind Republican-led efforts in the US to suppress voting rights chiefly through gerrymandering, restricting access to polling stations, postal ballots or ballot drop boxes, purging voters records, and voter ID laws. By mandating the last measure in the Elections Bill, the Conservatives are aping such efforts. The Conservatives are able to target potential opposition voters, and thus discriminate against marginalised groups including ethnic minorities and women, in a simple Act of Parliament as a consequence of voting being optional. For all that compulsory voting may be criticised as undemocratic, would it not be far better than the government of the day to, with impunity, effectively reduce the franchise to its own base?

UCDV would serve as a catalytic electoral reform. Mandating it under the current system would only exacerbate its ingrained failings. For UCDV to be an effective electoral safeguard rather than a hinderance in of itself, further reforms would have to be enacted to remove barriers to voting and to maximise voter satisfaction. Such reforms would include proportional representation, automatic voter registration, early in-person voting, same-day voter registration, lowering the voting age to sixteen, and moving Election Day to a more convenient day of the week. UCDV might actually help to improve British democracy.

Apart from improving politics structurally, UCDV could help to improve politics on a societal level. In part, optional voting under the current system has meant that turnout has primarily consisted of the energised bases of the participating parties as well as those voting tactically against whichever major party they vehemently oppose. This in turn has resulted in political polarisation between the major parties which has alienated millions of centrist voters. As we advocate for STV as a means of encouraging compromise and co-operation between parties, UCDV could serve to fostering moderation amongst and within parties, requiring them to appeal to as much of the electorate as humanly possible in order to win votes.

Most countries that mandate some form of compulsory voting have minimal sanctions or no sanctions whatsoever for non-voting. With the former, penalties can range from small fines such as $20 in Australia to small incremental fines followed by a temporary ban from voting, as is the case in Belgium. In any case, these penalties may be laxly enforced in some jurisdictions with voters being excused for not voting if they have a valid excuse, such as for religious, conscionable or health reasons. As its name suggests, universal civic duty voting is meant to encourage greater turnout by promoting voting as a positive public responsibility, rather than through fear of punishment.

Whilst compulsory voting may be criticised as infringing upon individual liberty as compelled speech, this point should be considered. Although jury service and tax payments are mandated civic responsibilities accepted as essential for any functioning civil society, voting is optional despite its argued necessity. However, from an individual liberty perspective, voters in free multiparty democracies with compulsory voting are not penalised for how they vote, often being required to at least cast a ballot or appear at a polling station. Voters are still able to voice their dissatisfaction with all the candidates or options available by spoiling their ballot, casting a blank ballot, or voting for protest or joke candidates (as is the case in Brazil). UCDV may have to warrant the inclusion of a None of the Above option (or multiple None of the Above Plus options) on ballot papers so that everyone’s views would be fairly represented.

Whilst prior electoral reforms such as female enfranchisement or lowering of the voting age to eighteen may have seemed radical before they were implemented, should that argument be applied to universal civic duty voting?

* Samuel James Jackson has been a grassroots member of the Liberal Democrats, affiliated with the Calderdale branch, since 2017, and is currently studying at the University of Leeds for a Master’s degree in History.