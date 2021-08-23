Affirmed None of the Above Options

The Liberal Democrats and others endorse Proportional Representation as a panacea to the problems inherent with First-Past-The-Post. FPTP is designed to discourage electoral participation, whether due to the spoiler effect of voting for minor parties, the adoption by major parties of fringe policies simply to win votes, smear campaigning supplanting positive campaign promises, or the disconnect between vote and seat shares. Is it any wonder that at the last five general elections, more than thirty per cent of eligible voters abstained from voting, not wanting to make unsavoury compromises or believing that their votes did not matter?

Our current electoral reform platform of adopting PR, and improving ballot access and voter participation, may not go far enough to repair the damage done by FPTP to public trust in politics, already materialising as depressed electoral turnout. The endorsement of any additional precedented reform measures, such as compulsory voting or holding Election Day at the weekend or on a bank holiday, would fail to take this into account.

The current means of expressing political dissatisfaction are ineffective. Abstentionism not only excludes voters from the electoral process, but leads to any practitioners being branded as apathetic, lazy or stupid, even if they were understandably dissuaded by the arcane electoral system, negative campaigning, or the unpopular reputation of politicians generally. And spoilt votes, whether as write-in candidates, essays or crudely-drawn genitals, are recorded as a homogenous mass by counting officers, likely to be ignored by candidates and parties as conveying no greater meaning other than vague discontentment.

We would agree that the right to vote to be denied due to support for any party other than the one in power would be wrong. Therefore, should voters be barred from electoral participation because they do not or cannot support any of the candidates or parties? I believe that there might be a possibly hitherto unconsidered reform measure that would embrace this neglected group, making our party unique if we were to adopt it: Affirmed None of the Above.

ANOTA could be thought of as ‘None of the Above Plus’. Conventional None of the Above involves a catch-all option to not vote for any candidates, its potential consequences ranging from nothing at all to a required do-over election. With ANOTA, however, voters would be able to choose any one of a number of reasons, independently refined by the Electoral Commission, for why they would not wish to vote for any candidates, listed on ballot papers alongside but separate from the list of said candidates. Although greater priority should be given to counting votes for candidates, ANOTA votes may be used by candidates and parties as data points for how to better appeal to this subset of the electorate. A breakdown of results for ANOTA should be made public knowledge as with other election results.

I believe that there may be several benefits to the adoption of ANOTA for elections in the UK. Firstly, the inclusion of the politically disillusioned in the voting process would nevertheless increase turnout, giving greater legitimacy to our elections.

Secondly, ANOTA, in tandem with other reforms, would make voting for candidates a more positive experience than it currently is under FPTP, nineteen per cent of voters in 2019 having voted tactically, nearly half of them doing so ‘to try and stop a party whose views I oppose, or who I think will do a bad job’.

And thirdly, to ‘make politics boring again’ after years of polarisation, elections should be less a confrontational game as under FPTP, and more like a comprehensive survey, allowing voters to respond negatively as well as positively in order to deliver more representative results.

In comparison to other measures, namely the adoption of PR, it could not be reasonably argued that ANOTA would be advocated just for partisan advantage to our party, mainly because the section of the electorate that this would aim to empower would not vote for any party.

What do you think?

* Samuel James Jackson has been a grassroots member of the Liberal Democrats, affiliated with the Calderdale branch, since 2017, and is currently studying at the University of Leeds for a Master’s degree in History.