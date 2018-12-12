The hunt for certainty

Theresa May has been telling MPs that they need to vote for her deal to give certainty.

That has always been hogwash because the Withdrawal Agreement kicks so much about our future relationship with the EU down the road as to be virtually meaningless. In fact, the very existence of the much maligned backstop is proof that it resolves very little and leaves us worse off.

But now, Theresa May’s quest to get her deal through the Commons is even more blighted. When she told Conservative MPs that she intended to step down ahead of the next election, she was probably thinking maybe sometime in 2021. The way some of her MPs, even those who supported her, are talking tonight, she’s got until March.

That adds even more uncertainty into the mix. We have no idea who will lead the negotiations shaping our future relations with the EU. Just imagine that Tory members elect Boris who thinks the chaos of no deal is just what this country needs? At least now we can revert to our membership of the EU but after March 29th we won’t have that safety net.

Leaving the EU under this deal, or any deal that involves future negotiation is like jumping out of an aeroplane with no parachute.

Not exactly strong and stable.

The way out is for May to look not to the right of her party, but across the Commons to build an alliance the other way and put the final decision to the people. If MPs can’t come to a conclusion, it surely has to be up to the people to mark the Government’s homework.

A People’s Vote to remain gives us enough certainty to get on with our lives and start work on the things that really do need fixing – sorting out public services, tackling devastating poverty and inequality, making sure everyone having somewhere safe and warm to live, dealing with a mental health crisis.

Let’s hope that May sees sense. The 117 ERG obsessives were the tip of the iceberg. All the Tory Remainers who wanted the deal thrown in the sea voted for her today.

There is most likely a majority for a People’s vote to be had. It’ll need Corbyn to get on board.

He really should get on with moving his motion of no confidence. Any competent leader o the opposition would have done so ages ago. If that fails, he will surely have no option than to agree to a People’s Vote…

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings