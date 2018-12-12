Caron Lindsay

PM Confidence vote – open thread

By | Wed 12th December 2018 - 7:30 pm

I’m going to call it now. Theresa May is going to win and win big tonight. That is not going to mean that all is peace, harmony and love in the Conservative Party. Today’s extraordinary scene between James Cleverly and Andrew Budgen showed the toxicity of the atmosphere.

Even if Theresa May was going to limp home, winning by one vote, she would stay on. Jeremy Corbyn doesn’t even have the confidence of half of his MPs and he manages it. I just hope that the Tory Remainers have extracted some concessions – maybe even a commitment to a People’s Vote – in return for their support. A convincing win would mean that she didn’t have to pander to the ERG anymore and could seek to build bridges across the House. If she’s told Tory MPs tonight that she isn’t going to contest the 2022 election and she can’t be challenged, then she has nothing to lose by going for a much softer Brexit, perhaps EEA, than she had envisaged. Whether she will take that course, because she’s not known for her flexibility, remains to be seen. I really don’t get why on earth the 1922 Committee thinks it’s going to take them an hour to count around 300 votes but we shall be around till the result is declared. While you’re waiting, why not read my piece comparing this one with when Thatcher faced the challenge that ended her premiership in 1990. One thing that has particularly annoyed me is that the Tories have restored the whip to two suspended MPs to enable them to take part in the ballot. One, Andrew Griffiths, has said that he is backing her. The other, Charlie Elphicke, has made no comment about how he is voting. BBC News just showed a clip of an interview with Michael Heseltine, who of course was the initially successful challenger to Margaret Thatcher. I’d have liked to have heard more about his memories of that time. On May, he said that she may well win tonight, but her problems would not go away as she simply can’t command a majority in the House of Commons when it comes to her deal.

Back in 1990, I was sitting on the edge of my seat watching the BBC News specials in the days before 24 hour rolling news coverage. Mrs Thatcher was at an EU summit and BBC reporter John Sergeant was standing outside the building and she came out to talk to him and he had no idea she was there. On that vote, she won, but not by enough. Although she initially said she was going to fight on, she was gone within 48 hours. Her resignation was announced on the Thursday morning and she then had to go and do PMQs on the afternoon. Back in the day, PMQs was 15 minutes on a Tuesday and 15 minutes on a Thursday. 

Feel free to chip in with comments.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

