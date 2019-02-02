The Impact of Business Rates on Business

The Treasury Select Committee has launched an inquiry into Business Rates, to examine their impact on business, including Business Rates retention and alternatives to property-based taxes, such as the proposed digital services tax. Crucially the inquiry will consider the impact of changes (proposed and actual) of Business Rates on Local Authorities and Councils, and the High Street.

Sebastian McCarthy in City Am quotes Nicky Morgan MP, chair of the treasury committee: “Many high street businesses are struggling to remain competitive. It has been estimated that 10,000 shops will close this year. Unless action is taken, closures could continue and job losses may soar”, adding: “We’ll examine how the current system is working and consider whether an alternative system, for example, a land-value based tax, may help level the playing field between retailers.”

The non-domestic rates multiplier will rise to 50.6p in the pound in April, marking the first time that firms will pay an effective tax rate of more than 50 percent on their properties.

John Webber, head of business rates at Colliers International said “…the current business rates regime needs a roots and branches reform: regular revaluations, a proper review of reliefs, a sensible multiplier, a reform of the appeals system (which ground to a halt in 2017) and a properly funded valuation office, as well as some immediate action- to freeze rates rises this year and to remove downwards transition, that is strangling many of the provincial retail stores. But…if the Government insists on raising the same amount of money by the same group of people (25-30 percent of business rates are paid by the retail sector), then we will be no further forward.”

The Liberal Democrat policy on business rates calls for replacing business rates with a commercial landowner levy i.e. assessments based on land rental values excluding buildings and other improvements. The Policy was adopted at the 2018 autumn conference Tax Land Not Investment.

Vince cable speaking to the policy said:

“Business rates were a badly designed policy to begin with and have become an unacceptable drag on our economy. They are a tax on productive investment at a time of chronically weak productivity growth, and a burden on high streets struggling to adapt to the rise of online retail.”

“Many of the areas around the country that voted for Brexit feel they have been left behind. In place of policies, the Brexiters offer only rhetoric. Great swathes of the country demand better, and this policy offers change to the manufacturing industry and the small towns passed over by economic growth.”

The IFS has come to the same conclusion IFS backs Land Value Tax saying a Land Value Tax “would remove altogether the disincentive to develop and use property that business rates create.”

ALTER will make a submission to the Select Committee Inquiry

based on Libdem policy and the capture of economic rents accruing to the benefit of International digital services companies operating in the UK.

* Joe is a Vice-Chair of Hounslow Liberal Democrats, Chair of ALTER and PPC for Brentford and Isleworth