The Leader – Vince’s new column

This week, Vince wrote a pretty comprehensive column giving his take of the week over on the party website.

He talked about Brexit, strangely enough, and his talks with the PM:

The immediate priority from here on is to stop the massively disruptive ‘no deal’(and batty ideas like calling in the army). I am baffled at the way so many people have taken up this glib phrase ‘WTO rules’ who clearly have no conception of what the WTO does – and its limitations. I wrote a piece for the Telegraph recently on this worthy but toothless organisation. Sensible members of the Cabinet – led by the Chancellor – are making it clear that they will stop a ‘no deal’ and there are backbench proposals to seize the parliamentary agenda to push through legislation stopping ‘no deal’. Maybe I am an optimist, but I think this battle will be won. I am baffled at the way so many people have taken up this glib phrase WTO rules. I also think (without, so far, any evidence) that faced with the narrowing options the Prime Minister will do the maths and realise that she has very little chance of getting her deal through unless she takes the risk of making it one of two options in a People’s Vote (against Remain). We shall see. The challenge to the opposition parties will be to stand up and be counted if the PM does decide to seek support for her deal, subject to a referendum.

He went on to talk about meeting all the local school heads in his constituency:

The biggest challenge facing the schools (and the council) is the rapidly rising cost of ‘special needs’ education. No-one can explain why the numbers of disabled, autistic and other ‘special needs’ children have exploded across the country – and especially in our corner of SW London. The Government promises to help in the Spending Round. I am not holding my breath. I went into the meeting assuming (and hoping) that I had found a Brexit-free zone. No such luck. The head of a ‘special school’ stood up to announce that Brexit and the departure of EU nationals is already doing serious harm to his teacher numbers.

He also talked about how he keeps himself sane – and I think these are pretty good strategies – dancing and reading. Check out the article for his book recommendations.

This new initiative and the arrival of his new Press Secretary, Clodagh Higginson, are not, I suspect unrelated. I hope we will see more of these. It’s definitely worth sharing to your networks on social media.

You can read the whole thing here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings