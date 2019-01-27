Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #540

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 540th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (20-26 January, 2019), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Rochdale Labour Councillor joins the Liberal Democrats by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

Citing bullying and aggression among her former colleagues.

2. Labour lose 150,000 members over Brexit by Peter Black on Peter Black.

Having a hard Brexiteer as leader of a Remain leaning party is not ideal.

3. Daniel Kawczynksi – a sign that our politics is in a critical condition? by Mark Valladares on Liberal Bureaucracy.

We’d be better off if we returned to the days of thoughtful consensus building in our politics, says Mark.

4. Brexit Briefing by Jonathan Fryer on Jonathan Fryer.

William Wallace looks a little tired.

5. Why a no deal Brexit is more likely to cause civil unrest than any other result by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Because Leave voters will be let down as the economy adjusts to “Thatcherism on steroids.”

6. Report back from FCC, 19th January by Jennie Rigg on Rubbish Black and White Nightmare Trousers.

Sadly missing a report from the pub afterwards. I think we should be told. Also, I will add further to Simon McGrath’s woes and say that I endorse Jennie’s comments fully. He is on Federal Board and we agree on almost nothing but I have found myself coming to his defence on occasion and having a good laugh with him.

7. Report back from FCC II – Judgement Day by Jennie Rigg on Rubbish Black and White Nightmare Trousers.

Jennie goes through the motions submitted for Conference.

8. A cat’s take on Brexit by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

Remarkably similar to my dog when she gets me up at 3 in the morning.

9. Britain’s political parties are stronger than MPs. That’s why no deal is still likely by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

Please be wrong, Matthew. It actually wouldn’t take that many to do the thing that’s best for the country…

10. No Emotional Responses, please, we’re British by Rebecca Plenderleith on Some Ramblings.

We don’t have to make do with Brexit when we don’t want it just because we are British.

11. A fine debate in the Lords by Jen Yockney on Either/And.

Reporting on Liz Barker’s speech on a debate on civil and religious marriage.

12. Thirty wasted months and counting by Nick Barlow on Medium.com.

Everything has changed and we have very little time.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings