What did you think of the Jeremy Corbyn’s backbone meme?

Sun 27th January 2019 - 10:00 pm

Over the weekend, some imaginative people from our campaigns Department wandered around with a replica of a spine, with a label on it saying “property of J Corbyn” on it and took photos of it on a bus (where it actually got a seat) in a bookshop, in a cafe and having a lovely greasy vegetarian breakfast (only one egg – surely some mistake).

I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall when they did that. They surely must have got some really weird looks. And if they didn’t there is something a bit wrong with the world.

It is fair to say that this has had a mixed reception on social media.

Some Lib Dems said it made them laugh.

Others felt that it wasn’t the right message to send out when we should be working across party lines to stop this Brexit nonsense.

Corbyn fans were typically robust in their disapproval.

As is often the way with our party’s campaigns, though, we aren’t the target audience. And nor are the committed Corbynista.

It’s making the point that at a critical time for our country, the leader of the so-called opposition can’t be arsed actually fighting the worst government I have ever known. On so much of this, he has enabled the Tory shenanigans, voting through Article 50 when it was clear that the Government didn’t have anything resembling a credible plan, voting through the EU Withdrawal Bill. He should be wiping the floor with May at every Prime Minister’s Questions. If a footballer scored as many own goals as he did, he would be taken off the field and never allowed to play again.

When I first saw the tweets, I admit I laughed. But then, I got to thinking that this isn’t actually right. The man is actually being really stubborn. He’s a hard Brexiteer leading a Remain leading party. His Shadow Cabinet is disproportionately full of Brexiteers because after leadership challenges and votes of no confidence, they were about the only ones he could find willing to serve.

80% of his party members and a significant proportion of his MPs are in favour of a People’s Vote to end this nonsense. And he won’t budge. We actually want less rigidity from him, not more.

Ultimately, I don’t think it’s quite accurate, but it does help build up the mood music on Corbyn being a useless leader of the opposition.

What do you think?

Update: I think Mitch Benn probably did it better.

5 Comments

  • Jennie 27th Jan '19 - 10:03pm

    It’s a pointless mean-spirited ad hominem.

    Other people’s mileage obviously varied.

  • expats 27th Jan '19 - 10:18pm

    If this is what passes for ‘imaginative’ in our campaigns Department, I’m surprised we ever poll double figures in support. ,

  • David Becket 27th Jan '19 - 10:51pm

    Now then children stop playing about and get on with the serious job in hand.

  • Caron Lindsay Caron Lindsay 27th Jan '19 - 10:53pm

    “Our” campaigns Dept, @expats? You are a Labour supporter.

  • David Warren 27th Jan '19 - 10:57pm

    That vegetarian fry up looked good.

