What did you think of the Jeremy Corbyn’s backbone meme?

Over the weekend, some imaginative people from our campaigns Department wandered around with a replica of a spine, with a label on it saying “property of J Corbyn” on it and took photos of it on a bus (where it actually got a seat) in a bookshop, in a cafe and having a lovely greasy vegetarian breakfast (only one egg – surely some mistake).

I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall when they did that. They surely must have got some really weird looks. And if they didn’t there is something a bit wrong with the world.

SPOTTED! Corbyn’s backbone on Brexit.

It’s taking a trip on a bus…

Tell Corbyn to back a people’s vote now > https://t.co/70T7fUD95D pic.twitter.com/I43oTRLi1w — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 26, 2019

SPOTTED! Corbyn’s backbone on Brexit. Who doesn’t love a veggie fry up on Saturday? Still, probably time it was standing up to Theresa May and her botched Brexit by giving the people the final say on the deal. Tell Corbyn to back a people’s vote now > https://t.co/70T7fUD95D pic.twitter.com/kQicjIM7oV — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 26, 2019

SPOTTED! Corbyn’s backbone on Brexit.

It might be more useful in Parliament during this mess though…

Tell Corbyn to back a people’s vote now > https://t.co/70T7fUD95D pic.twitter.com/lbYgDDSWyv — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 25, 2019

SPOTTED! Corbyn’s backbone on Brexit.

Not where it should be though… Enjoying a slice of cake when it should be standing up to Brexit.

Tell Corbyn to back a people’s vote now > https://t.co/70T7fUlye5 pic.twitter.com/ZUZBjb8QxO — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) January 25, 2019

It is fair to say that this has had a mixed reception on social media.

Some Lib Dems said it made them laugh.

Others felt that it wasn’t the right message to send out when we should be working across party lines to stop this Brexit nonsense.

Corbyn fans were typically robust in their disapproval.

As is often the way with our party’s campaigns, though, we aren’t the target audience. And nor are the committed Corbynista.

It’s making the point that at a critical time for our country, the leader of the so-called opposition can’t be arsed actually fighting the worst government I have ever known. On so much of this, he has enabled the Tory shenanigans, voting through Article 50 when it was clear that the Government didn’t have anything resembling a credible plan, voting through the EU Withdrawal Bill. He should be wiping the floor with May at every Prime Minister’s Questions. If a footballer scored as many own goals as he did, he would be taken off the field and never allowed to play again.

When I first saw the tweets, I admit I laughed. But then, I got to thinking that this isn’t actually right. The man is actually being really stubborn. He’s a hard Brexiteer leading a Remain leading party. His Shadow Cabinet is disproportionately full of Brexiteers because after leadership challenges and votes of no confidence, they were about the only ones he could find willing to serve.

80% of his party members and a significant proportion of his MPs are in favour of a People’s Vote to end this nonsense. And he won’t budge. We actually want less rigidity from him, not more.

Ultimately, I don’t think it’s quite accurate, but it does help build up the mood music on Corbyn being a useless leader of the opposition.

What do you think?

Update: I think Mitch Benn probably did it better.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings