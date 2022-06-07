The Lib Dems’ Big Idea

On 11th May Humphrey Hawksley posed the question “Do the Liberal Democrats have a captivating Big Idea?“.

Hawksley went on to mention Boris Johnson’s ‘Take Back Control’, and Donald Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’, and briefly discussed these and other examples of Big Ideas, before finishing his post thus: “The Liberal Democrats, therefore, have a unique opportunity. Let us define our big idea and begin arguing its case now, so that by the time the next general election is announced it will be embedded in the national conversation.” (I wish he had not dropped the capital letters!)

I shall attempt, now, to take up Hawksley’s challenge.

I actually wish to reinvigorate what is now a rather tired but now Very Big Idea, with one or two Radical changes added. (Lib Dems are rather inclined to label any Good Idea as a Radical one: that is an error!)

Here goes, then. I propose that our ‘Big Idea’ shall be endowed with a new name altogether. Let us proclaim, when the time comes, the Big Idea of the NATIONAL INCOME DIVIDEND, a new name for an elderly idea which begins to limp along in tired plimsolls as Universal Basic Income, full of percentages and pennies and History.

NATIONAL INCOME DIVIDEND is not a mere renaming of UBI with less depressing words. Say it now – OUT LOUD if you are alone – and listen to it. How does each word sound by itself? How does it ring? And how do they work as a threesome? And do they run in harness rather like that old-timer, beloved headliner, the unholy trinity GDP? GDP is the very devil at the heart of Conservative capitalism.

Oversimplifying, perhaps, GDP stands for Gross Domestic Product, and means the total value of all the goods and services produced and paid for in the last year. That, perhaps, makes it a measuring for the celebrations (or not!) of the rich and the managers.

The principal alternative way of sizing up how the economy prospered during the last year, is the Gross National Income – all the wages, salaries, fees, etc paid to all whose income is essentially pay for work done. Carefully done, the GDP and the GNI turn out to arrive at the same total. (I am ignoring a lot of fiddly details : gross or net? domestic or national? etc.)

But (putting it crudely), Gross Product interests bosses and the rich. That is why it gets all the media publicity. But the worker, the family, the shopper. . . their interest, and how each personal income compares with other kinds of work etc, is in their well-being, not in material riches. And I think most Lib Dems would feel that in a decent democracy most of the economists and other experts of that kind would be and should be trying, not to maximise the Total cash value of the Product, but to apply even-handed justice and decency to considering how the overall total of the National Income ought to be shared out.

And any democratic Government ought to have been manipulating the Gross Income to share it out in such a way that everyone had at least enough for health and well-being – a UBI, in fact, for everyone – and what’s left over shared out fairly, according to prevailing notions of fairness and reward. It will be the House of Commons that will determine who is to get what share of the surplus. It will not be a Chancellor’s fixing for his friends. Why not? Because the times, they are a-changing.

At present, of course, how the Commons shares it out depends on the strength of the predominant party. And there, today, is the rub: one heartless party, giving all it can to its supporting voters, and letting the rest go hang.

That is why the Lib Dem “Big Idea” must be ‘Niddy’, the NATIONAL INCOME DIVIDEND. And we must start proclaiming it now, so that the voters all know where it has come from and how it will work. The several main parties will haggle out a settlement acceptable to all for the coming year. And the Budget Minister will make it the first announcement in his or her Budget: “For the coming year, the National Income Dividend will be x%.”

Everything will look very different within ten years, I believe. And as Peter Watson sagely mused on May 18th, ” perhaps [our LD] ideas would be nicked by another party, but that’s still a win of sorts!” Indeed it may be, Peter! And thank you, Humphrey, for getting us going with the notion of the “Big Idea”!

* Roger Lake is a member in York and is a retired academic, JP and painter.