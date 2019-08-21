The Lib Dems have become an establishment party

Liberalism has a rich history of radicalism from the People’s Budget, to Beveridge through to the more recent opposition to the Iraq war. The latter event had the effect of placing the Lib Dems to the left of Labour and resulting in some spectacular electoral successes at the expense of Blair’s discredited administration.

It was this progressive party of Liberals that attracted me in my home town where council seats were being won and where Gareth Epps pushed Labour into third place in the East constituency at the 2010 General Election.

Then came coalition with the old enemy the Conservatives, which looking back was inevitable given the route mapped out by Nick Clegg and his allies at the top of the party. I believe that their aim was a pact with the Tories from the time he assumed the leadership. Coalition damaged the party badly and, yes, there were some gains but overall the balance sheet was a negative one born out by the sight of both candidates in the recent leadership election falling over themselves to admit they got things wrong whilst serving in government.

During those years the party was very much part of the political establishment, and the electorate’s verdict was harsh. It is only with the situation created by the referendum on membership of the European Union that some electoral progress has been forthcoming but my concern about that is that once again the party is lining up with the establishment. In addition it gives the appearance of being a single issue party.

On Brexit, Jo Swinson suggests a former senior minister from the Thatcher era or a New Labourite to be PM of a National Unity Government whilst at the same time rejecting the leader of the official opposition. This has the effect of making the party appear anti Labour, a dangerous move given the need to attract Labour voters in target seats. More worrying is the impression created that the leadership are much more comfortable with Tories than they are with Socialists.

At the same time there is virtual silence when it comes to the other major issues of the day. Labour and the Greens have plans for the environment, NHS and social care. What have the Lib Dems got to say? The problem even extends to the Federal Conference Committee who have succeeded in putting together the most anodyne agenda imaginable whilst at the same time rejecting much more radical motions. The gathering next month in Bournemouth will be another rally against Brexit with little else of substance.

I know my words will upset some but I make no apology for that because I care about the future of the party and the philosophy of Liberalism. I grew up in a Liberal voting family always viewing the Liberal party, and its successor the Lib Dems, as a centre left force opposed to the Conservatives. Leaders from Grimond through to Ashdown were spot on when they acknowledged this.

There is no place for another establishment party, the Conservatives already have that ground. The progressive field is more crowded with Labour, the SNP, Plaid Cymru and Greens but the opportunities for growth lie there. That is where the Liberal Democrats need to be to renew their heritage as a radical party taking on the establishment instead of being part of it.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats