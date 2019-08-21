Charlie Murphy

Young Liberals launch annual freshers campaign

By | Wed 21st August 2019 - 3:12 pm

The Young Liberals have launched their annual recruitment campaign which will feature in universities all over the country, leading with a “Stop Brexit” campaign.

The Liberal Democrat youth wing produces materials for students to launch into a year of campaigning on their campus, and to recruit new members at university Freshers Fayres.

This year, the Young Liberals will be campaigning on ‘Stop Brexit’, ‘Demand Action’ [on the climate emergency], ‘Demand Dignity’ [on campus period poverty], and ‘Teach Love’ [on LGBT inclusive sex education]. The youth wing will be running the period poverty campaign on university campuses which do not already provide free menstrual products, and the LGBT inclusive education campaign on campuses which do provide such products.

In addition to these, the state and London bodies of Young Liberals are also running campaigns this year, in Wales on expanding the provision of the Welsh language on campus (‘More Welsh’), in Scotland on the reforms to the Gender Recognition Act (‘Trans Rights are Human Rights’), and in London welcoming the Freshers who will be studying in the city at the time of the mayoral election (‘A Mayor for You’).

The packs, with planned freebies of pens, stickers and badges, are available to purchase by Young Liberals branches and local parties alike, however accredited Young Liberals branches will benefit from subsidised packs. Branches can become accredited quickly on the Young Liberals website.

As well as these packs, the Young Liberals will be supporting these campaigns nationwide using social media, and shortly running our summer conference in London where branches in attendance can pick up their packs to save them waiting for delivery.

Young Liberals Conference (or Activate) is being held in Shoreditch, London from 30th August to 1st September, where young members will gather and meet to benefit from training, adopt and change policy, and hear from key speakers within the party. This is an event which young members cannot afford to miss, and subsidised tickets (including bed and breakfast) can be found on the Young Liberals website – be sure to suggest it to young members in your local party, some local parties provide young members with access funds to enable them to attend and benefit from the event. The deadline for getting tickets is fast approaching on Monday 26th August.

The Young Liberals are the Liberal Democrat youth wing, formerly Liberal Youth. They accommodate for members who are students and those who are under 26 in the party. Questions regarding the Freshers campaign can be directed to [email protected], and for Activate can be sent to [email protected].

Find Young Liberals on Twitter at @YoungLiberalsUK and on Facebook @UKYoungLiberals

* Charlie Murphy is Campaigns Officer of the Young Liberals

