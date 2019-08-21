Mary Reid

++Breaking news: Jo Swinson announces Shadow Cabinet

By | Wed 21st August 2019 - 12:21 pm

Jo Swinson has just announced her Shadow Cabinet.

Liberal Democrat Shadow Cabinet
Jo Swinson Leader
Ed Davey Chancellor of the Exchequer
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
Chuka Umunna Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs
International Development
International Trade
Christine Jardine Home Department
Justice
Women and Equalities
Deputy Chief Whip
Tom Brake Exiting the European Union
Duchy of Lancaster
Jamie Stone Defence
Scotland
Vince Cable Health and Social Care
Layla Moran Education
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
Wera Hobhouse Climate Change and Environment
Transport
Tim Farron Housing, Communities and Local Government
Work and Pensions
North of England (Northern Powerhouse)
Alistair Carmichael Chief Whip
Northern Ireland
Jane Dodds Wales
Food & Rural Affairs
Catherine Bearder Europe
Siobhan Benita London
Willie Rennie Scotland
Kirsty Williams Wales
Dick Newby Leader of the House of Lords
Sal Brinton President of the Liberal Democrats

*Please note that Norman Lamb and Sarah Wollaston will attend relevant Shadow Cabinet meetings but given their roles as Chairs of respective Select Committees they will not take a formal Shadow Cabinet role.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

5 Comments

  • david Raw 21st Aug '19 - 1:20pm

    Thank goodness we now have Tim Farron at Works and Pensions allied to Housing Communities and Local Government. The party might now focus on the UN Report on Poverty in the UK.

    I know Tim will be committed to this. I well remember him doing a homeless sleep out just after he was elected.

  • TonyH 21st Aug '19 - 1:46pm

    Good list.

  • David Warren 21st Aug '19 - 2:20pm

    @DavidRaw I agree 100 per cent. Welfare is a crucial policy area.

    I would love to see some proposals developed that move the debate onto what support the unemployed and long term sick really need.

    The current levels of JSA, ESA, UC are simply not enough to live on.

  • Shaun Whitfield 21st Aug '19 - 2:21pm

    I may be wrong, but I thought only Labour, as the Official Opposition, forms a Shadow Cabinet. Are not the Libdems listed above merely the spokespersons for the briefs they’ve been allocated to?

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarGeoffrey Payne 21st Aug - 2:24pm
    My hope will be that Tim Farron pushes the case for a radical regional development policy. As things stand we are now currently behind the...
  • User AvatarShaun Whitfield 21st Aug - 2:21pm
    I may be wrong, but I thought only Labour, as the Official Opposition, forms a Shadow Cabinet. Are not the Libdems listed above merely the...
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 21st Aug - 2:20pm
    @DavidRaw I agree 100 per cent. Welfare is a crucial policy area. I would love to see some proposals developed that move the debate onto...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 21st Aug - 2:13pm
    Rupinder, you are right to point out that a no-deal Brexit "would be akin to a massive combined “demand and supply shock” in one-go –...
  • User AvatarDennis Wake 21st Aug - 2:04pm
    There are many empty houses and empty shops which could be brought into use as here they were formerly in the house of the owner...
  • User AvatarTonyH 21st Aug - 1:46pm
    Good list.
Sat 24th Aug 2019
12:00
Pizza and Politics with Mark Pack
Thu 29th Aug 2019
Bury BC, Radcliffe West by-election
Mon 9th Sep 2019
18:30
An Evening for Paddy