++Breaking news: Jo Swinson announces Shadow Cabinet

Jo Swinson has just announced her Shadow Cabinet.
|Liberal Democrat Shadow Cabinet
|Jo Swinson
|Leader
|Ed Davey
|Chancellor of the Exchequer
Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy
|Chuka Umunna
|Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs
International Development
International Trade
|Christine Jardine
|Home Department
Justice
Women and Equalities
Deputy Chief Whip
|Tom Brake
|Exiting the European Union
Duchy of Lancaster
|Jamie Stone
|Defence
Scotland
|Vince Cable
|Health and Social Care
|Layla Moran
|Education
Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|Wera Hobhouse
|Climate Change and Environment
Transport
|Tim Farron
|Housing, Communities and Local Government
Work and Pensions
North of England (Northern Powerhouse)
|Alistair Carmichael
|Chief Whip
Northern Ireland
|Jane Dodds
|Wales
Food & Rural Affairs
|Catherine Bearder
|Europe
|Siobhan Benita
|London
|Willie Rennie
|Scotland
|Kirsty Williams
|Wales
|Dick Newby
|Leader of the House of Lords
|Sal Brinton
|President of the Liberal Democrats
*Please note that Norman Lamb and Sarah Wollaston will attend relevant Shadow Cabinet meetings but given their roles as Chairs of respective Select Committees they will not take a formal Shadow Cabinet role.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.
Thank goodness we now have Tim Farron at Works and Pensions allied to Housing Communities and Local Government. The party might now focus on the UN Report on Poverty in the UK.
I know Tim will be committed to this. I well remember him doing a homeless sleep out just after he was elected.
Good list.
@DavidRaw I agree 100 per cent. Welfare is a crucial policy area.
I would love to see some proposals developed that move the debate onto what support the unemployed and long term sick really need.
The current levels of JSA, ESA, UC are simply not enough to live on.
I may be wrong, but I thought only Labour, as the Official Opposition, forms a Shadow Cabinet. Are not the Libdems listed above merely the spokespersons for the briefs they’ve been allocated to?
My hope will be that Tim Farron pushes the case for a radical regional development policy. As things stand we are now currently behind the other political parties on this, but we really must come up with something to tackle the inequality that caused support for Brexit.