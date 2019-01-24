Patrick Maxwell

The Lib Dems must be the party of small business

By | Thu 24th January 2019 - 5:00 pm

As the staggering uncertainty around the Brexit process continues in Westminster, the risks faced by the millions all around  who back up the economy has been largely ignored. This must come into focus as the Davos conference comes to a close, an annual meeting of the global economic elite, the big business. While they sip away at their innumerable glasses of champagne, those who rely on Europe for frictionless and tariff-free trade are fraught with anxiety. The small-business community contains some of the hardest-working people in Britain, and they form the backbone of the economy. In the midst of the chaos in Westminster, the Lib Dems need to present themselves as the party of small business, the party of compassionate capitalism.

Early last the year, the Federation of Small Businesses said that it ‘saw the potential wins of an international trade policy’ that Brexit might present. It also said that it wanted to keep ‘the closest possible trading relations with the EU 27’ and that it was their top priority to secure a full, time-limited transition period for leaving the EU. Crashing out with no-deal would be catastrophic for the plethora of micro-sized companies up and down the country, with colossal delays and losses.

While they are deeply uncertain about the future, many small business owners have also had their doubts about the European project as well. The red tape involved with the SIngle Market and Customs Union made some vote for the Leave campaign in 2016, while others despaired at the break from the world’s largest trading block. Brexit has some opportunities for business (as well as many pitfalls) such as the ability for the UK to make independent trade deals with the rest of of the world. But they will not be simple. While wealthy Tories scheme and plot, those who most rely on their decision-making are not seeing any benefits.

Small business made up 99.3% of all private sector businesses at the start of 2018, and their workforce amounts to 60% of independently-run businesses. The Lib Dems must seize the opportunity to deliver on the success of the economic progress Britain continues to make. While Jeremy Corbyn plans to issue retribution measures against ‘fat-cat capitalists’ and drive much needed investment away from the City and the rest of Britain and Theresa May surrounds herself in the financial frailty of Brexit, there is a gaping hole in the political divide. The economic crash of 2008 proved that pleasing large multinational corporations is a higher priority to government than those scraping through outside of London.

The legacy of Adam Smith has been, rather ironically, monopolised by those with an agenda. While her pursued the idea of the ‘invisible hand’ and the benefits of what some might call laissez-faire economics, he also believed in state intervention when needed to increase competition, the driver of a healthy, growing and liberal marketplace. All of these things are central to the manifesto of the Liberal Democrats and have been of the economic and social liberal movement in Britain for centuries. They must continue to be a large part of our party for it to succeed in the future.

* Patrick Maxwell is a Liberal Democrat member and political blogger at www.gerrymander.blog and a commentator at bbench.co.uk.

One Comment

  • John Marriott 24th Jan '19 - 6:00pm

    There are some who reckon that ‘small businesses’ might all we’ll be left with if we crash out of the EU without a deal. Keep on blogging!

