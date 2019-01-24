What will the party debate at Spring Conference?

Zoe O’Connell

Thu 24th January 2019
The party meets again at its Spring Conference in York on the 17th-19th March, and if you have not registered yet there is still time! Federal Conference Committee has also now met to decide the agenda so we can reveal what topics will be up for debate.

Motion selection proceeded in the usual fashion that by now will be familiar to many readers – in the first round, members of the committee debated the suitability of each motion for debate considering how well it was drafted, how recently the topic was last debated and so on. Once that has happened, timings are allocated to each motion, and the committee considers the relative priority of the remaining motions.

Of the 19 motions submitted, 6 were eventually selected for debate. Constitutional amendments must be selected for debate if they are in order, which applied to one of two submitted amendments. A 105-minute slot has also been reserved for a later deadline on Europe, as given the current state of politics any motion submitted now would certainly be old news by March!

Although the submitters are listed below, this information is not given to any member of Federal Conference Committee until after the motions selection meeting. All that is known is by which constitutional route the motion has been submitted – i.e. By an SAO, a local party, 10 or more members etc. In the case of a motion submitted by 10 or more members, the committee is also no longer informed how many members signed up to the motion, ensuring that motions are selected strictly on their own merits.

* Zoe O'Connell is a Councillor and deputy group leader on Cambridge City Council, sits on the executive of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats and is Vice Chair of Federal Conference Committee.

