Out of Brexit Chaos part 2: Government of National Unity

In the preceding article, on the People’s Vote [link], I argued that the process should be given significantly more time.
However, we also have a real problem: both of the big parties are too fractured either to govern or to face a General Election. The unedifying results create the opposite of the sense of stability needed for such the People’s Vote.
This is the time for a Government of National Unity bringing people together from across Parliament, not as a formal coalition between parties, but as an interim arrangement, which would need a more collaborative way of working. The obvious person to lead this is Kenneth Clark. This is partly because of his considerable depth and experience. Age means he is also likely to stand down at the next General Election, so it would be clear that the Government of National Unity is there to provide stability in an exceptional time without being subsequently returned to power. He is also sufficiently unpopular with the right wing of his party to mean that MPs from across the Commons could support him.
The clear message from forming a Government of National Unity is that we are in exceptional times. Something exceptional needs to happen to enable the People’s Vote to happen fairly. Frustration with politics will have produced a different way of doing politics.
How can a Government of National Unity form?
Under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, an election happens if the Commons passes a motion that it has no confidence in the government and doesn’t then pass a motion that it does have confidence within a fortnight. With sufficient agreement among MPs in advance, it would be possible for Tory MPs to vote with the Opposition “no confidence” in Theresa May’s government, and then “confidence” in the Government of National Unity.
What would a Government of National Unity do?
It would have three tasks:
People’s Vote
To provide stability to enable the People’s Vote to take place in an orderly way (described in the first part of this article).
Enable government
Get on with the things that have been sidelined in the last two years because of Brexit, such as urgent changes to Universal Credit. It would also be a good time to begin the overdue cross-party thinking on the future of the NHS. It would have to be doing things that have the broad consensus of parliament so that it would be listening, but this only really rules out things from the political extremes.
Enable political change
There are deep divisions in both the Conservatives and Labour. Both face the question of whether to split or to reunite. As the SDP found, it is very hard in our system to set up the infrastructure of a new party and get it to a point where it can run a General Election campaign. That provides a huge pressure against change because a party dividing would almost certainly precipitate a General Election — if the ruling party splits, it loses its majority, and if the main opposition splits, it tempts the Government to seek an immediate election. However, in the context of a Government of National Unity, there is space for both parties to make an active decision to reunite or divide.
This does mean that the Government of National Unity should remain in office for long enough after the People’s Vote to enable political parties to draw up manifestos in the light of its result and initial repercussions.
The Brexit process did begin as an attempt to settle an internal Tory party squabble. With adequate preparation, overseen by a Government of National Unity, the People’s Vote can become
* Mark Argent was the candidate in Hertford and Stortford in the 2017 General Election
NO NO NO
Britain urgently needs figures who will stand up to the hard nationalism of the Tories and socialism of Labour. Who are socially liberal, internationalist, pro-immigration, pro-globalisation and pro-corporate.
If this way vanquishes Brexit and the pernicious influence of the ERG, Empire Loyalists trade unions and Momentum once and for all, then bring it on.
Sorry, Mark, pigs still can’t fly. Now, I do not for one minute doubt your sincerity or your dedication. You have been contesting parliamentary seats for some time, previously in Loughborough, I believe, and clearly always put your heart and soul, with a liberl sprinkling of ideology into what you do. But really, do you honestly think that a ‘Government of National Unity’ (how about GNU for short?) stands a snowball’s chance in hell of happening? Mind you, who would have predicted Brexit or Trump? We live in strange times.
As I said in the previous thread, don’t assume that a ‘People’s Vote’ would deliver Remain. The polls may look good at the moment; but, if it were to happen, just wait until the starting gun goes off and Nigel Farage, backed by a substantial war chest courtesy of Messrs Banks and Tice etc. and not forgetting the reawakened psephological skills of one Messrs Cummings and Elliott, joins the fray (not that he has ever really left).
I still want to see how things pan out in the next couple of weeks in Parliament. Unless JRM (that’s Jacob Rees-Mogg; but unfortunately also MY initials) gets his way and May does a Trump and, if it can really to done, sends parliamentarians off on holiday, we could have a delay in Article 50 by next week. Mind you, given our unwritten Constitution that experts keep telling us is so wonderful, they seem to be able to make it up as they go on! If not, there’s another piece of my BREXIT jigsaw in place.
There are, of course, at least two flies in the ointment, namely another series of No Confidence Motions from Labour and the possible May gamble of trying to engineer another General Election (although how people like Anna Soubry and JRM could stand on the same Manifesto beggars belief), something that would really call Labour’s bluff. If the latter were to happen, a ‘one trick pony’ party, to quote my friend David Raw’s cutting assessment of the current Lib Dem thinking, would struggle to gain much, if any, traction amongst all the name calling. But stranger things have happened. So I won’t be offering to eat my hat.
Since there is no unity to deliver a people’s vote, there can be no government of national unity. If we finally get to the point that there is a majority in parliament to deliver a people’s vote, maybe a government may form out of those parties or fractions of parties that favour a people’s vote. But one thing it will not be is a government of national unity.
@ Stimpson,
I just wondered if you ever get out and about to talk to ordinary people?
You may not like what they say but if you’re involved in politics you have to listen. Most voters express a desire for a mixture of socialism and nationalism. We all know what happens when the two are mixed in explosive proportions.
But that’s the reality and all parties have to deal with it.
As Richard says there is no parliamentary cross party unity, so a national government of unity is not going to happen.
The other problem is that an extension is in no way guaranteed. The easiest way to avoid a hard Brexit would actually be to vote for May’s deal, but Labour mainly want an election and the remain/leave camps can’t bring themselves to compromise. The main issue with a people’s vote is that it is likely to be just as close as the last referendum and will not be the end of anything no matter which side edges a win. Neither side are likely to accept the result graciously.
Voters need to be educated that socialism and nationalism are dangerous philosphies which will plunge them into poverty. Just because they may support the monarchy, migration controls and renationalisation, and oppose identity politics or corporate values does not make it correct.