24 January 2019 – today’s press releases

Liberal Democrats continue fight for a people’s vote

The Liberal Democrats have tabled an amendment to the Government’s Plan B calling on the Government to prepare for a people’s vote with an option to remain in the EU.

The amendment, supported by all Liberal Democrat MPs, also calls on the Conservative Government “to take all necessary steps to rule out a No-Deal scenario”.

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake said:

For over two years the Liberal Democrats have been leading the charge for a people’s vote. We know people are increasingly concerned about the national embarrassment Brexit has become, which is why we have tabled an amendment that would give people the final say on Brexit. There is still time to act in the national interest. Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour leadership must stop dreaming up more and more creative excuses for refusing to support a people’s vote, which their members and supporters want. No matter who delivers Brexit it will be bad for jobs, the NHS and reduce our standing in the world. That is why the Liberal Democrats are steadfastly committed to a people’s vote, where people have the right to choose to remain in the EU.

Tory failures result in increase in violent crime

Responding to the latest official figures which have revealed a 19% rise in violent crime recorded by police in England and Wales, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

We are facing an epidemic of violent crime. Behind these shocking figures lies hundreds of tragedies of young lives cut short. All Conservative Ministers have done is make things worse. From severe reductions in the police budget to the weakening of security at our borders, the Prime Minister bears personal responsibility for decisions that have left people and communities in danger. Conservative Ministers ought to be getting a grip, yet they have farmed out responsibility to Police and Crime Commissioners and asked them to sort it out. The Liberal Democrats demand better for our communities. We demand more police, more youth services and people working better together to stop the violence epidemic spreading even further.

Cable: Airbus warning a stark reminder of the livelihoods at risk

Responding to Airbus’ latest warning that a no-deal Brexit could force it to pull out of the UK, describing the Brexit process as a “disgrace”, Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable said:

The warning from Airbus is a stark reminder that the livelihoods of thousands of British workers are at risk from the UK leaving the EU with no deal. The longer the Prime Minister runs down the clock and fails to give businesses certainty to plan, the greater the risk to jobs. An extension of Article 50 is now the only responsible course, and the Government should back a People’s Vote and to give the public the final say with an option to remain in the EU.

European Court of Human Rights rules against UK Govt on privacy case

Responding to today’s European Court of Human Rights judgment that the UK failed to protect the right to privacy in the case of John Catt, Liberal Democrat Home Affairs Spokesperson Ed Davey said:

The UK should be championing human rights around the world, not violating the rights of its own citizens. Keeping an innocent protestor’s personal details on a ‘domestic extremism’ database for years – and refusing to delete them – is a clear breach of his privacy. As today’s judgment states, it is also a breach of the UK’s commitment to uphold human rights. While the police must have the powers and resources to keep us all safe, there must also be proper safeguards for the privacy of innocent people. This shaming judgment is a reminder of the crucial role the European Court of Human Rights plays in protecting British rights and freedoms. The Liberal Democrats will continue to oppose any attempts to withdraw the UK from it.

Govt must repay £1.95 million to EU citizens

Today the Conservative Government has confirmed that it may have to return as much as £1.95 million to EU citizens who were forced to pay money to remain living in the country under the ‘settled status’ programme. It is expected some of the money will be returned to NHS staff and other vital public servants.

The Government were forced into an embarrassing U-turn of the policy on the back of pressure from Liberal Democrats and MPs across the political divide.

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran said: