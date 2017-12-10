The Mail on Sunday and Nigel Farage in one day? Vince takes the fight to the right

I certainly didn’t think I’d ever be embedding Nigel Farage’s LBC show on this site, but the first 20 minutes of today’s is well worth watching because our Vince is on there.

You can’t accuse him of sticking to echo chambers, that’s for sure.

He even agreed with him about Friday’s deal. Farage has been complaining that it’s not brexity enough and Vince certainly said that it looked like it could be a formula to put of leaving pretty much for ever. We know that the Tory Brexiteers are starting to wail now that they’ve read the small print and Vince managed to wind them up without looking like he was enjoying it too much.

He cited Michael Gove very quickly putting the knife in and said that Brexiteers are preparing for the next round of the battle.

The conversation then turned to Labour. Vince called Farage kind and charitable for saying the Opposition was confused. He said that they had got away with murder. Corbyn and Co think the EU is a wicked capitalist club and they want nothing to do with it. However, people, particularly young people, voted for them because they thought they were pro-EU or at least not realising that they weren’t.

This week’s Lib Dem amendment to the European Withdrawal Bill, he said, will flush out Labour’s true intentions. If Labour vote against, we will know where they stand.

Farage asked if we were trying to reverse Brexit. Vince was pretty open, saying that as a party we think we should stay in the EU. We accept the referendum happened and we want a public vote at the end of the negotiations which he described as a vote on the facts of Brexit. He then trolled Nigel a bit, saying:

I would have thought that given your faith in the public voice on that you would come along with us on that.

Discussion turned to the future trade deals both with the EU and the rest of the world. This was one of the strongest bits of the conversation as Vince set out the options and likely outcomes.

He said that the best deal is one we have at the moment. Given the choice of a Norwegian type arrangement and being out altogether the former is better but with that you have all the problems of the current system but with no say to do anything about them.

He then looked at our new found freedom to scour the world in search of trade deals of our own.

What are these trade deals we are going to negotiate? We have a US President who is unreliable and believes in economic nationalism which is the opposite of open, liberal trade arrangements. You have India which is saying we’ll have a trade deal but you have to accept more visas. The whole idea of signing up lots of trade deals is just a fantasy.

He pointed out that the Chinese have given themselves maximum access to Swiss markets and have given the Swiss virtually nothing in return.

The interview ended with Farage pointing out that Vince wasn’t even an MP this time last year. Vince said that being back and leading the party gave him “shorter nights, earlier mornings hard work and lots of grief.”

He added that politics was worth it all – as long as you think you are doing something good you can’t let go of it.

That wasn’t Vince’s only venture on to the territory of the Brexit loving right wing. He used his regular column in the Mail on Sunday to talk up the discord in the Cabinet. He was also pretty complimentary about Theresa May which is surprising given that he probably had more rows with her when he was Business Secretary (over students and post study work visas) than he had with George Osborne.

Here’s a snapshot:

Like the ideological zealots on the far Left, those on the Brexit Right see revolutionary disorder as an opportunity. But Theresa May, for all her failings – not least her terrible strategic error in unnecessarily committing herself to leaving the single market and customs union – is an old fashioned conservative who looks for pragmatic solutions in the interests of stability. Belatedly, she seems to have realised the dangers of being a ‘useful fool’ for her enemies. It would be a mistake, then, to see Michael Gove in isolation. He probably speaks for the modern Conservative Party, which has been infiltrated by Ukip supporters in the same way that Labour has been by Momentum.

