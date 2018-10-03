The need for us to work better together

One of the things that often pains me in this party, in my eight years of membership, is the way we seem more obsessed with fighting each other than we are getting out there fighting for liberal ideas and candidates.

Far too often our party becomes personality-centric, you either love someone or hate them. We define our relationships and views of people based upon one or two key things we either agree or disagree with them on, this is not constructive and doesn’t help us work together as a party. You can have grievances with someone, you can incredibly dislike them, but do we have to turn everything into a war of “I don’t like this person; therefore, I’m going to oppose everything they do and try to lock them out of things”?

We are a party which prides itself on freedom from conformity, the rights of the individual and the tolerance. We need to accept people can be different, hold different views and have a different set of values from us and still be members of the same party. We need to move past this hyper-personal atmosphere and change the party culture towards one which fosters ideas, involves & engages members from all walks of life and builds a genuine movement for change.

Our party works best when we put aside our differences and unite against the more significant threats. I don’t care if I disagree with a fellow member on housing policy, for example, I care so much more about defeating the divisive nationalism of Plaid Cymru, the ruthless authoritarianism of the Conservatives and the all-around incompetence of Labour. Until we can create an environment which fosters debate and discussion without turning malicious and/or personal, we will continue to be disjointed in our approach and far from the vision of the open, progressive and accepting movement outlined by Vince Cable at Conference.

There also needs to be more work done to engage with our younger members, not simply treating them as resources or leafleting machines. We need to value their contributions, create avenues to get involved which don’t include throwing hundreds of leaflets at them to deliver or asking them to serve on an executive within five minutes of them joining.

The Young Liberals play a key part in this, acting as the bridge to the wider party and it needs to do better at enabling its members to get involved, both with itself and with the wider party. A constructive working relationship with both Federal and State HQs, along with regional and local party executives/officers, is key to this and we need to be championing this kind of relationship. The party’s structures are not the enemy, nor are the people who serve within them.

Until we can build this harmonised working relationship, we will sadly continue to be disjointed in our approach and fail to be open, accepting and welcoming party which we should be striving to be.

* Callum is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member and current Chair of the Welsh Young Liberals.