The need for us to work better together

One of the things that often pains me in this party, in my eight years of membership, is the way we seem more obsessed with fighting each other than we are getting out there fighting for liberal ideas and candidates.
Far too often our party becomes personality-centric, you either love someone or hate them. We define our relationships and views of people based upon one or two key things we either agree or disagree with them on, this is not constructive and doesn’t help us work together as a party. You can have grievances with someone, you can incredibly dislike them, but do we have to turn everything into a war of “I don’t like this person; therefore, I’m going to oppose everything they do and try to lock them out of things”?
We are a party which prides itself on freedom from conformity, the rights of the individual and the tolerance. We need to accept people can be different, hold different views and have a different set of values from us and still be members of the same party. We need to move past this hyper-personal atmosphere and change the party culture towards one which fosters ideas, involves & engages members from all walks of life and builds a genuine movement for change.
Our party works best when we put aside our differences and unite against the more significant threats. I don’t care if I disagree with a fellow member on housing policy, for example, I care so much more about defeating the divisive nationalism of Plaid Cymru, the ruthless authoritarianism of the Conservatives and the all-around incompetence of Labour. Until we can create an environment which fosters debate and discussion without turning malicious and/or personal, we will continue to be disjointed in our approach and far from the vision of the open, progressive and accepting movement outlined by Vince Cable at Conference.
There also needs to be more work done to engage with our younger members, not simply treating them as resources or leafleting machines. We need to value their contributions, create avenues to get involved which don’t include throwing hundreds of leaflets at them to deliver or asking them to serve on an executive within five minutes of them joining.
The Young Liberals play a key part in this, acting as the bridge to the wider party and it needs to do better at enabling its members to get involved, both with itself and with the wider party. A constructive working relationship with both Federal and State HQs, along with regional and local party executives/officers, is key to this and we need to be championing this kind of relationship. The party’s structures are not the enemy, nor are the people who serve within them.
Until we can build this harmonised working relationship, we will sadly continue to be disjointed in our approach and fail to be open, accepting and welcoming party which we should be striving to be.
* Callum is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member and current Chair of the Welsh Young Liberals.
Callum, as someone of the generation above you, who has as good a level of understanding and gets on as well with your generation and that above me, as much as my own, this is a constructive article.
I worry that your experiences need to be better understood by us here. I, in the fourteen or fifteen years since I moved to voting for then paying dues as a member of this party, have not experienced the divided and personal sincerely criticised atmosphere you have. All that orange vs social guff has never been more than nothing much amongst my colleagues or friends. I saw the bitterness in the Labour party, it was too broad when my enthusiasm for it waned as a younger fellow in the youthful days of my waning membership of that party. Disagreements in ours seem less serious or much less one on one hatred. Is this something you have had to put up with in the young Liberals or in the party as a whole?
We need to compromise and celebrate it. Liberals today who want to get there own all the time way, as ever, always, are not Liberals at all.
This is a positive contribution and chimes with my own experience of being thrown hundreds of leaflets before the ink was dry on my membership application. Leaflet delivery is unduy fetishised and no consideration is given to the wider skills and a more gradual aclimatisation to political activism.
There is also a tendency for the “old guard” to exclude people who hold differing views, such as economic liberalism.
If we manage to recruit a young liberal democrat member the first thing we ask them to do is to recruit more young liberal democrat members.
Is this the wrong approach Callum?
In one election we printed 100 colour posters with the candidate’s name on, to be given out to residents who agreed to vote for us. Our youngest member tried and was disappointed by a refusal. No shame in that.
Even a former branch chairman who was also a former borough councillor was unwilling to ask unless certain of acceptance and did not want to be carrying posters with him when canvassing, thereby ensuring failure.
Callum James Littlemore: The new Plaid Cymru leader has come out in favour of a people’s vote on Brexit and might therefore be treated as an ally in the cause of modernising and updating our democracy.
Regrettably UKIP achieved some electoral success in Wales, on the back of causes we supported, such as devolution to nations and regions, a fair electoral system for the assembly and direct representation to the European parliament using a fair electoral system. This brings decision making closer to the people.
In England outside Greater London the Tories are creating a hotchpotch which is likely to become a postcode lottery. They do this by withdrawing central government funding and giving some of it back to those who agree to their political price, for instance by concentrating some money and some powers in a single person.
Brilliant Callum. There is only really one thing that should matter in politics – a vision and determination to make people’s lives better, especially those who are getting a raw deal. When this ceases to become the driving force, then all the other internal things start to take centre stage and the petty squabbles break out.
To Richard:
Generally asking a young member to recruit friends isn’t a bad idea, so long as it is approached right. You don’t want to make them feel undervalued and almost like a resource which you just want more of. Get them involved and active before playing the “get your friends to join” card. Also Adam Price may be anti-Brexit but Plaid have taken a long time to get to this point and have had to be dragged kicking and screaming. They may be aligned with us on this one cause but I won’t stop fighting them or their divisive nationalism.
To Lorenzo:
I have experienced this sort of attitude and behavior in all parts of the party, there is always the underlying personal discourse which drives events, decisions and makes the atmosphere less than pleasant. It’s all so personal and isn’t nice, especially when some feuds go back literal decades….
As a leave voter i was told to “…… off ” by my local party when i spoke to them about rejoining. This despite being a known Lib Dem voter and past party member( though not at this address ). Not a good way to win over people especially when supposedly 30% of identifying LD voters were supported Leave.
i know I could rejoin online but want nothing to do with the local party.