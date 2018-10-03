Train Delays

I must have done something wrong in my previous life because for the last 15 years or, so I have been (it feels like I have been condemned) to travel to work by train. Firstly, it was from Solihull and now from Wokingham to London. My local train from Earley (which comes from Waterloo) to Reading arrives on time no more than 8 to 9 times a year. Approximately 60 per cent of the trains to London are late getting into Reading. However, coming home the trains do leave Paddington on time and get to Reading more or less on time – I can’t complain about my journey back.

I live about 30 miles from London. My trains going to work are invariably late, I often don’t get a seat, and the cost for the national rail ticket is more than £4000. I will no doubt start dreaming “We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to your journey!!”.

Nearly one in three trains across Britain are late, and delays on some routes affect more than half of journeys. So why are trains delayed? The reasons seem to be because the infrastructure like track, signals, tunnels, overhead lines, trains etc., have been poorly invested in and that has resulted in worn out trains running on crumbling infrastructure. Although the rail companies are modernising and buying some new trains it doesn’t seem to be well managed and often results in further delays.

The rail companies have not managed their timetables well. Undoubtedly, trains that are delayed are queued to make sure they don’t disrupt other trains behind them. Since privatisation there has been at least a 20 per cent increase in passengers and more trains means less room for manoeuvre with the timetable when things go wrong. The public outcry is that the rail service is getting worse. I remember British Rail (BR), and I understand why Labour would want to nationalise the rail service, a popular policy, but I hesitantly say, for those who don’t remember BR, we are, now, a lot better off without BR.

Considering we are where we are, the rail companies have at last started to invest more but for the price, commuters pay for the service it is far from providing value for money. Passengers are paying too much for rail tickets, and the rail companies are taking too large a dividend considering the quality of their service.

Responding to Chris Grayling’s address to Tory party conference, Liberal Democrat Transport Spokesperson Baroness Jenny Randerson said:

“It’s no wonder that Chris Grayling became nervous as he outlined the state of our railways, many of the problems with the network are his fault and his time in post is running out of track. “Grayling promises a rail revolution and new legislation next year to improve our struggling railways. However, he’s happy for passengers to face massive fare hikes while he gets his house in order. “The Liberal Democrats are calling for an immediate freeze on all fares, while the Government investigates the problems they’ve caused with our railways.”

For the money, we pay for our tickets we should push for a better service but nationalising it is not the answer.

* Tahir Maher is the Wednesday editor and a member of the LDV editorial team