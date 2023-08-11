The NHS, doctors and government – it’s ideological, stupid

So here we are in the 8th month of the doctors’ dispute with the Conservative government for pay restoration of 35% to repair salary losses over the past decade plus.

We are not talking about a pay increase just restoration, not unreasonable. How did this happen? – well, in short, because doctors are excluded from any of the pay awards made to other NHS staff because doctors pay is the remit of a so-called independent pay review body which takes care of doctors (and dentists) pay, except it doesn’t, and when it finally made a recommendation, the government deemed it unaffordable, so ditched it.

To put this in context, the judiciary were given 15% in 2018 without so much as a shot fired in anger; the doctors got 1% that year. The justification for such a high settlement for judges and barristers? – recruitment and retention.

That rings a bell, oh yes, there’s a crisis of recruitment and retention in the NHS medical workforce too.

Could the fact that many MPs have a legal background and vanishingly few a medical one be a factor? – a case of us and them?

During the pandemic which followed soon after, I don’t remember the judiciary stepping up to the plate, in fact the courts more or less closed down, at least for the first year, and are now getting back up to speed.

No judges or barristers were called upon to help turn patients who were on ventilators in ITU every 2 hours, wearing inadequate protection, up close and personal face to face, day after day, week after week, month after month. Doctors were going in to work every day, as was the whole health and care workforce, throughout that national nightmare, not working from the comfort of their homes on Zoom and in their pyjamas, too many paid the ultimate price in that first year.

Prime Minister Sunak recently stated, before he went off on holiday, that ‘a generous offer of 6% is final and no further talks will take place’ – hmmm, that doesn’t quite do it, does it?

It will apparently cost £1.5 billion to settle the doctors claim, that’s a lot of money I hear you say, true, but to put that in context, the PFI contracts, of which we hear absolutely nothing regarding affordability are costing the NHS £80 billion a year, that’s right, £80billion, that’s half the annual £160billion NHS budget. You will have seen from another article on LDV that the annual NHS repairs bill topped £10billion this year for the first time, that’s on top of the £80billion PFI payment.

So it’s about choices. Why have there been no questions in parliament about PFI affordability, let alone renegotiation of those contracts, set to run for 30years, and quietly but surely bankrupting the NHS. I wonder how many of those hedge fund managers are friends of the Tory party.

The excessively relaxed and smooth Mr Barclay doesn’t look like a Secretary of State who has a problem being at the helm of an NHS crashing onto the rocks. In fact he looks supremely confident, to the point of smugness and clearly has the backing of the Prime Minister.

Steve Barclay knows he is safe whilst following the 20+year old Tory Lansley plan to fragment, and then dismantle the NHS and sell it off to private providers. A key part of that strategy is about demeaning, downgrading and demoralising the workforce. Perhaps he thinks he can blame the doctors as winter approaches and we return to traffic jams of ambulances outside A&E, as we surely will, and all that goes with it.

The government has succeeded in bludgeoning the nurses back to work. It’s hard to take the loss of a day’s pay for every strike day when you have to use a foodbank every month to make ends meet.

The government may be able to bribe older doctors with pension giveaways but a workforce strategy that relies on time-expiring doctors and invitations (the latest wheeze) to ‘recently retired’ doctors to return and take on some of the ‘easier’ tasks of the NHS won’t work.

They tried that in the time of Covid; 27,000 retired doctors volunteered to return during that national emergency, only 12,000 were ever used and mostly on the side-lines as it very quickly became clear that it was exceedingly difficult to re-integrate retirees into a complex and highly regulated structure dealing daily with high risk activities, and the ever present danger of litigation; it didn’t work.

Meanwhile, fresh, young doctors are leaving the NHS, and the country, in droves, for greener pastures with better salaries and work conditions. Highly skilled and mobile they can go anywhere, and many won’t return. That’s a taxpayer loss on investment of more than £250,000 per doctor, and there are no easy replacements from European countries anymore, Brexit put paid to that.

In the last ten years, the percentage of new doctors entering the postgraduate training programmes for higher specialist training every year has fallen from 85-90%, which is where it needs to be to ensure sufficient new GPs and consultants coming out at the other end, down to around 50%, which is woefully inadequate. Each unfilled training place can’t be filled retrospectively, but runs right through each programme, which means gaps in every rota, in every speciality, in every hospital for the entire length of the 4-8 year programme (depending on speciality) and more pressure on everyone else in that training programme. You can’t join part way through, so that training place is effectively lost forever from the workforce, it’s ‘baked in’ as they say. Year on year more and more deficit is accumulating and will continue to do so until we get back to the 85-90% participation level.

We know the public value the NHS, we know they want it to continue to offer everyone treatment free at the point of need, paid for out of general taxation.

So the question is simple; does Sunak’s Conservative government value the NHS sufficiently to staff and fund it properly? – Yes or No.

I think we will know the answer to that question by 2024, just in time for the general election.

* Catherine Royce is a retired medical doctor, a former member of the Federal Policy Committee and a member of LibDem Women and Liberty Network.