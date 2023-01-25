The other crisis: Civil and human rights under attack

Canvassing in South London, I am often asked by residents what Liberal Democrats stand for today. After all, they say, Brexit is no longer a battlefield (although for many it still is), and most of today’s pressing issues are claimed by other opposition parties. Who are we and what do we want to do that is not just anti-Tory? What is our offer, our ‘USP’ to voters that no other political party will prioritise? And why is our message relevant, perhaps more relevant than ever, in today’s world?

Maybe the answer can be found in the history of liberalism: from the Magna Carta and the Bill of Rights – defending (religious) freedom against state transgression – to more contemporary ideas – claiming freedom to be and do whatever doesn’t harm others. So here is what I say on the doorstep:

We stand up for your rights.

The right to speak up if things go wrong. The right to breathe clean air. The right to claim asylum if you flee persecution or conflict. The right to be consulted about things that affect you. The right to access information and education. The right to have a decent home regardless of your income. The right to be judged on merit alone. The right to be who you want to be, live how you want to live and love whom you want to love, and the duty to respect others’ rights to do the same.

Have you tried saying this on the doorstep? It is pretty much guaranteed to raise questions about the current state of these rights.

This is exactly the debate we need and Liberal Democrats need to lead.

London, my home for the past 28 years, has always been a liberal city – a space for diversity, tolerance, debate, individuality and community. That is why I came to live here. But this liberalism has come under attack – a creeping erosion of democracy, human and civil rights under the guise of ‘law and order’, nourished by fear, disinformation and the polarisation of society fuelled by Brexit. The tell-tale signs of populism, the same road followed by Hungary, Poland, Bolsonaro’s Brazil and Trump’s United States.

This process culminated in two laws introduced last year. Among the big crises of recent months – cost of living and NHS, war in Ukraine, disputes over Northern Ireland and other post-Brexit chaos – Boris, Liz and Rishi managed to slip past voters’ attention two pieces of legislation designed to restrict fundamental rights.

The first, the Nationality and Borders Act 2022, all but abolished the right to seek asylum in the UK. It significantly curtails refugees’ access to justice and penalises those who arrive in the UK via ‘irregular routes’ – regardless of whether ‘regular’ routes are available. Asylum seekers whose claims are inadmissible (e.g. because they stopped in another country during their journey to the UK) can be ‘relocated’ to Rwanda, a state with a dismal human rights record. The Law Society voiced concerns that the new rules are incompatible with international law such as the Refugee Convention of 1951. Having undermined the credibility of the legal profession before, the government ignored these warnings and praises the ‘deterrent effect’ to future would-be seekers of a safe haven – the message being that the UK is none such.

The second, in the shape of an amendment to the 2022 Public Order Bill, is currently passing through parliament. It restricts the right to protest and is explicitly directed at environmental protest by organisations such as Extinction Rebellion, Just Stop Oil and Insulate Britain. Measures previously rejected by the House of Lords, such as powers to shut down protests due to ‘serious disruption’ were reintroduced and the government added a clause which would allow police to shut down protests before any such disruption takes place. The definition of what qualifies as ‘serious’ disruption remains deliberately vague – examples include obstructions, delays and disruptions which are ‘more than minor’.

Under the UN Human Rights Convention, everyone has the right to freedom of peaceful assembly. ‘Peaceful’ does not mean ‘non-disruptive’, but ‘stands in contradistinction to (an assembly) characterised by widespread and serious violence’ – the Convention clarifies that ‘mere pushing and shoving or disruption of vehicular or pedestrian movement or daily activities do not amount to violence’. Freedom of peaceful assembly includes the right to hold meetings, sit-ins, strikes, rallies, events or protests. It serves as a vehicle for the exercise of many other rights guaranteed under international law. The Public Order Bill effectively renders this right meaningless. If authorities have broad discretion as to what constitutes a ‘more than minor’ disruption, any form of protest can be prohibited.

The next phase of this erosion of rights is looming: the ‘Human Rights Act Reform’, promising a ‘New Bill of Rights’, threatens to do away with more civil and human rights previous protected by our membership in the EU.

As Liberal Democrats we cannot stand by such an assault on our rights. These are not hypothetical, high-level, high-brow topics: they affect every one of us, the most vulnerable first. Next time you are asked on the doorstep to explain our USP, just say: We stand up for your rights, as long as it is still possible.

* Irina von Wiese is a lawyer, human rights activist and former Vice Chair of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights. She is a Councillor in the London Borough of Southwark and an Affiliate Professor at the ESCP Business School.