The Party’s disciplinary processes – justice delayed is justice denied?

It sometimes seems as though the Party has been adjusting its internal conduct and discipline system since its foundation. And, of course, you have to have one because not everyone is reasonable, and people don’t always behave reasonably towards each other in an organisation where the idea is to convince people of the rightness of your views, to win the argument, if you like.

The problem is that, with any process, you have to supply the resources to make it work, and if the experiences of too many people are to be believed, that simply isn’t the case currently. It would be very easy to blame the professional staff responsible for managing the system but, from painful personal experience, I can vouch that they are too few in number to manage the flow of complaints, and too dependent on volunteers to fill all of the roles that the process requires.

What that means is that cases disappear into the ether, satisfying neither complainant or respondent, leaving the matter hanging over them for months and, sometimes, years, as investigators need to be found, as well as at least five members of a disciplinary hearing panel and, if necessary, an appeal panel, all of whom must be independent and without conflict of interest. Most of all, they have to willing to serve and have the spare time to allow them to meet the proscribed timetable. That’s not easy, as it tends to be busy people who end up having to be asked.

There is, as I’ve already noted, a proscribed timetable, but it can be relaxed by the State Appeals Panel, and often is, simply to allow the process to continue to a conclusion. But, if that conclusion is delayed, it can feel that the whole process offers little comfort.

What can be done?

Ultimately, what we’ve learned over the years is that a well-managed, transparent, conduct and discipline system is an essential part of managing a political party. There has to be a way to challenge, and sanction, bad or inappropriate behaviour, especially when it might impact on adherence to the various legal requirements placed on political parties, but members and activists also have the right to be protected from mistreatment. The Party therefore has to make a greater effort to create the resource base necessary to manage the system it has created, to ensure that justice is swift and efficient, and that means the State Parties and, in England, the Regional Parties, to establish a database of those able and willing to contribute their skills and knowledge in order to serve the cause of party management.

In addition, the progress of complaints needs to be communicated better, so that complainants don’t get the feeling that they’re being ignored, or stalled. Swift justice also reminds offenders that their actions aren’t without consequences and that their behaviour hurts others and it hurts the Party.

It was supposedly William Gladstone who was first attributed with the phrase “justice delayed is justice denied”. He might not have recognised the world in which we have to operate, but the principle he espoused then is as true now as it ever was.