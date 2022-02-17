The Progressive Alliance isn’t progressing…

I’ll be honest – Compass and the whole “Progressive Alliance” debate frustrates me. Yes, I fully understand the principle of opposition parties working together in some as yet undefined way, but in my opinion the advocates of a Progressive Alliance are failing. Leaving aside what “Progressive” means (if anything), I’m still not clear what the “Alliance” bit means. Compass say they want to “stimulate the debate” but what are we even debating?

Cooperation could mean anything within a wide spectrum – from one party’s activists campaigning for another, through one party simply standing down, to standing but campaigning selectively, or passively standing and not campaigning at all.

The debate doesn’t seem to be moving forward, and it can’t until there are concrete proposals on fundamentals such as what cooperation looks like and, importantly, how target seats are apportioned.

Why do I care so much?

Because I don’t want to approach the next General Election still debating this. It will be a distraction from the serious business of campaigning to win if activists in any seat can’t be sure if they will be asked/told to stand down, or campaign elsewhere. Those difficult conversations need to happen well before an election is called. Even within my own local Party there are some passionate advocates of a Progressive Alliance, but also a strong diversity of opinion about cooperation with other parties locally that can lead to some unwelcome tensions.

It’s a statement of the obvious that any cross-party cooperation will have limited impact without the Labour Party fully embracing it and therein lies a problem. Within Labour, Compass is running it’s “Only Stand to Win” campaign, which proposes the small step of allowing local Labour constituency Parties to choose to stand down. Yet the experience in North Shropshire shows that local activists can be the least willing and able to see the big picture and take a strategic view.

I also worry that idealism, and an understandable desperation to defeat this dreadful Conservative Government, is driving some unrealistic expectations that don’t recognise that the electorate can be capable of making some perfectly rational decisions of its own without Parties agreeing to deny them choice. Our wins in Chesham & Amersham and North Shropshire weren’t victories for a Progressive Alliance as some claimed at the time, but were victories for excellent candidates, well-run campaigns and common sense by disgruntled voters choosing something better.

I would like to ask Compass supporters and advocates of a Progressive Alliance within our Party and others to show leadership and make some concrete proposals to allow a debate that leads to some actual conclusions. But do it soon, so that the issue doesn’t cast a shadow over campaign plans for the next General Election.

* Nick Baird is a Lib Dem member and was chair of the Cheltenham Party in 2020-21