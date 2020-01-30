The response to Trump’s peace plan should be – recognise Palestine now

Embed from Getty Images

As we leave the EU, we need to show that we are not Trump’s poodle. Britain must therefore publicly be seen to reject the wholesale attack on the rule of international law that is unfortunately an important element in Trump’s so-called “deal of the century”, his plan for peace between Israel and Palestine.

Although the “deal” contains positive elements, such as aspects of its vision for cooperation in economic development, nothing can hide the fact that it contains a diktat to be imposed on the Palestinians that deprives them of their right of self-determination (whilst brazenly maintaining that the contrary is true), as well as the territorial integrity of the Palestinian land that Israel occupied in 1967.

The “deal” has understandably already been described as creating “disconnected Bantustans” rather than a Palestinian State. If it is successfully implemented in the form in which it is published, it is likely to mean the end of the two State solution and become the focal point for a struggle for equal rights for Arab and Jew between the Jordan and the Mediterranean. It also has the regrettable appearance of trying “to buy” the Palestinians so as to induce them not to insist on their rights. That is creating anger far beyond Palestine.

The plan claims to recognise the realities on the ground. This assertion must be called out.

Realities on the ground – like all other realities – are subject to the realities of the rule of law. Consider Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, which the USSR illegally and unilaterally occupied and then incorporated into itself in 1939. For several decades, the reality on the ground was that they were part of the USSR, but this always remained subject to the overriding realities of the rule of international law. That is why Britain continued to recognise them as independent sovereign States, even though they were under Soviet occupation and had been forced to become Soviet republics. When the USSR collapsed, these States resumed their independence and the realities on the ground and in law reverted to being one and the same. The same will happen one day for Palestine when a genuine peace with Israel that is based on each party’s legitimate rights is achieved. Stalin could not unilaterally change international law. Nor can Trump.

Britain has already implicitly accepted that Palestine is a State with sovereignty over the Palestinian territory Israel occupied in 1967 (the area commonly referred to as “the Occupied Palestinian Territory”). This is clear in the words of the junior minister Lord Ahmed of Wimbledon in the House of Lords in June 2018, “We will formally recognise the State of Palestine when we believe it best serves the cause of peace.” The time for this is self-evidently now.

I am very proud, as a Liberal Democrat, that our manifesto in December contained a commitment to recognise Palestine. Britain, after all, has a historic responsibility towards the Palestinian people.

Granting recognition to a State is an act of sovereignty by the State that grants recognition. It does not imply approval or even recognition by the recognising State of the recognised State’s government. If we care about the rules-based international order, we must campaign urgently that Britain should immediately extend full recognition to the State of Palestine. No sovereign State, not even America, can unilaterally change the rules of international law.

Recognising Palestine at this point (especially if some EU countries follow us) might even help to give the Palestinians the courage to negotiate, even though Israel and the USA clearly do not recognise their legitimate rights as the starting point for any discussions. It will also mean that we will consider that any territory occupied by Israel in 1967 that Palestine gives to Israel in a final peace settlement will have been ceded by Palestine to Israel, as part of a reciprocal package. It will not be Israel’s to annex, something that the Trump plan mistakenly seems to see as Israel’s right.

* John McHugo is a member of the Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Advisory Group. He is a former chair of Lib Dem Friends of Palestine and is the author of A Concise History of Sunnis and Shi'is, Syria: A Recent History, and A Concise History of the Arabs.