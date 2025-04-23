The responsibility of Parliament to act on the Gaza War

Following World War II, in which tens of millions of non-combatants were deliberately targeted and killed, internationally agreed laws were drawn up to safeguard civilians in future conflicts. A heavy responsibility was laid on signatories, first to ensure that their own forces didn’t commit the newly specified war crimes, and second to take action to prevent others from doing so. Sadly, the Israeli military action in Gaza since late 2023 has shown that the noble aspirations Great Britain solemnly signed up to have vanished into the ether. Israel’s retaliation after the Hamas attack has turned into a one-sided slaughter which has been horrific to watch and has involved multiple breaches of humanitarian law.

The idea that the UK has had no power to stop the killing destruction in Gaza is totally false. We could have ended verbal support and military assistance to Israel in November 2023, when it first became clear that for many of Israel’s military leaders the real target was the Palestinian people of Gaza, not Hamas. We could, and should, have followed that up with sanctions – imposed not on a few of the West Bank settlers, but on the whole of Israel. Such action by the British would have been welcomed and imitated by France, Spain and Ireland, putting pressure on the rest of Europe to follow suit.

Although it may seem too late, we can still do this now. With Trump in the White House, those who feared challenging Biden’s US position have a much easier question to answer: do we want to be seen to side with Trump’s America and support a genocidal land-grab by Israel, or is it in our own interest to dissociate ourselves from it ? Not only would we be doing right by the Palestinians, but a European refusal to continue supporting Israel would put Trump in a difficult position. He might feel he had to follow our lead, but if he didn’t, the American public would find themselves isolated as supporters of what will very likely be officially declared a genocide; home support for Trump could be damaged as a result, which would be another win for the action I’m proposing.

The majority of British people want an end to the slaughter in Gaza, but Keir Starmer has shown little interest in what the public think, and his team has fallen into line. However, the ultimate authority in this country is our democratically elected parliament, not the executive, or ‘Downing Street’. If MPs form a big enough cross-party group they can force Starmer to take the actions I’m advocating – actions which are not my idea, and are simply those we are legally obliged to take under the Geneva Conventions and the Genocide Convention, both of which we helped write and to which we signed up. One of the sad ironies is that if Starmer took a principled stand on an international issue like the oppression and destruction of the Palestinians it would enhance his stature as prime minister, and very likely win votes at future elections.

Admittedly, the knock-on effect I predict across Europe and then in the US might not happen, but we won’t find out if we don’t try. If we don’t try something that might work, further killing and displacement of the Palestinians in Gaza will arguably be our fault, and as the authors of the Balfour Declaration, the British are the most culpable of all the bystanders watching Israel step up its cruelty and inhumanity. Left to its own devices Israel will regard completing the ethnic cleansing and annexation of Palestine as a success, but history will more likely record the current conflict as the point at which Israel became an international pariah. By that measure, the Israeli people will be among the winners if we can end the conflict.

Liberal Democrat MPs and MPs from other parties have spoken out against repeated government failures to go beyond mildly rebuking Israel, which is good, but not enough. What we need now is cross-party action to force the government to apply the kind of pressure on Israel which will actually spare the people of Gaza further suffering, rather than just going through the motions, as Labour and the previous Conservative government have been doing for the past eighteen months. If Parliament fails to do that our shameful role in the destruction of Palestine will be remembered as one of the lowest points in modern British history.

* Andy Daer is a member of the Liberal Democrats in South Gloucestershire.