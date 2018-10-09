The roadmap to a People’s Vote

Today the People’s Vote campaign set out how we get to a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal.

In a report, they set out that Article 50 is revocable, that Parliament has several ways of securing a People’s Vote and discuss what would be on the ballot paper.

It’s really important that people understand that we can get out of this mess so it’s good that they have set out how exactly it could be done.

They set out options for a straight deal vs no deal or deal vs remain or no deal vs remain or all of the above in different stages.

So tell everyone you know how easily this can be sorted out. Don’t let people resign themselves to the inevitability of a rubbish Brexit.

As John Kerr, the author of Article 50, says: