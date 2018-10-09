The Voice

The roadmap to a People’s Vote

By | Tue 9th October 2018 - 8:55 am

Today the People’s Vote campaign set out how we get to a People’s Vote on the Brexit deal.

In a report, they set out that Article 50 is revocable, that Parliament has several ways of securing a People’s Vote and discuss what would be on the ballot paper.

It’s really important that people understand that we can get out of this mess so it’s good that they have set out how exactly it could be done.

They set out options for a straight deal vs no deal or deal vs remain or no deal vs remain or all of the above in different stages.

So tell everyone you know how easily this can be sorted out. Don’t let people resign themselves to the inevitability of a rubbish Brexit.

As John Kerr, the author of Article 50, says:

Given the gravity of the situation our country and our democracy are facing, it is important that no decisions are made in haste. And yet we do not have the luxury of time. Of course, it will ultimately be for our elected representatives to determine the precise route to a People’s Vote and the mechanics by which it would operate. Equally, the urgency of this crisis means that these decisions should prioritise speed, clarity and simplicity at every stage.

Indeed, to waste time or to do nothing are perhaps the worst options of all. History will not, in our opinion, be kind to any politician who hides behind purely logistical arguments, legalese or arcane parliamentary procedure in order to deny people a vote on the outcome of these Brexit negotiations at such a fragile and crucial moment for our country.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 9th Oct - 12:22pm
    Malcolm, Just as a glimpse, study the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority case involving the award of the (huge = £7Bn) Magnox clean up contract. I think...
  • User AvatarRichard C 9th Oct - 12:08pm
    In the 1997 GE, the Lib Dem Candidate in Winchester was elected by 2 votes. The Con Candidate (ex-MP) petitioned for a re-run. This was...
  • User AvatarMalcolm Todd 9th Oct - 12:00pm
    Innocent Bystander 9th Oct '18 - 11:37am You say to nvelope2003 "You clearly have no knowledge of how the ‘game’ is played behind those closed...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 9th Oct - 11:37am
    "There is competition for the franchises" Ah! the touching naivety of it. Makes me cry. You clearly have no knowledge of how the 'game' is...
  • User AvatarDenis Loretto 9th Oct - 11:26am
    It is parliament which has all this in its hands. If there is any deal which commands a majority in the Commons (the Lords will...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 9th Oct - 11:19am
    What both the LibDem and Labour proposals have in common is that both are 100% employee rights focused and invoke no benefit for employers looking...