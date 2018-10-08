Book review: “Fear” by Bob Woodward



“Fear” by Bob Woodward traces Donald Trump’s campaign to be US President from March 2010, then follows his Presidency until March 2018.

This is a very readable book. The text is set out with plenty of space between the lines, so that it feels like an “easy read”. The chapters are organised by subject, often looking at policy areas in turn. It is skilfully concise. I found it a “page turner”.

It is a serious book. Scores of “deep background” interviews of White House insiders were carefully transcribed and used. There are 28 pages of sources quoted. As Clive James once quipped:

Woodward checks his facts until they weep with boredom.

This is not a rag-bag collection of tales told out of school about Trump. It is a sober record of Trump’s campaign and the first fifteen months of his presidency. Woodward describes the White House process of policy evolution in such depth that the reader emerges with a better understanding of the Trump presidency.

An example of Woodward’s keen insight is on trade policy. Throughout several chapters of the book, we hear of the efforts of Gary Cohn to “educate” the president. Cohn was National Economic Council chairman from January 2017 to April 2018. Physically imposing and tough, Cohn was President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of the banking group, Goldman Sachs. He instinctively understands the economic basics which Trump does not understand, despite many attempts from his aides. The most basic “unorthodox view” which Trump has is that trade deficits are inherently bad. As Woodward writes:

Cohn was convinced that trade deficits were irrelevant and could be a good thing, allowing Americans to buy cheaper goods. Goods from Mexcio, Canada and China were flooding into the United States because they were competitively priced. Americans who spent less money on those imported goods had more money to spend on other products, services and savings. This was the efficiency of global markets.

Trump wasn’t buying that. Cohn had to bellow to Trump:

“Look..the only time our trade deficit goes down” were times like the financial crisis in 2008. “Our trade deficit goes down because our economy’s contracting. If you want our trade deficit to go down, we can make that happen. Let’s just blow up the economy!”

Later in the book, Bob Woodward writes:

Coming back from the G20 summit, Trump was editing an upcoming speech with Porter (his staff secretary at the time). Scribbling his thoughts in neat, clean penmanship, the president wrote “TRADE IS BAD”

Though he never said it in a speech he had finally found the summarizing phrase and truest expression of his protectionism, isolationism and fervent American nationalism.

In a powerful and brilliant move, Woodward illustrates that paragraph with the actual writing of Donald Trump:

Gary Cohn later resigned after Trump worked around him to enforce tariffs on Chinese imports.

What this episode brings home is that, despite White House aides advising him against things, Trump, in the end, carries out actions he has been talking about for thirty years. He has always been protectionist, isolationist and nationalist. He has never really understood trade in the orthodox sense. So in the end, he does what he has always said he would do and introduces tariffs. As Michael Goldfarb wrote in a very astute New York Times opinion piece earlier this year, Trump is not mentally ill but behaves like a rich racist, bigoted, sexist drunk at a country club:

As Year 2 of the Trump regime begins, it would probably be a good idea for everyone to stop looking for grand psychiatric theories about what makes Mr. Trump tick — it is insulting to people who suffer from real mental illness.

Those who want to resist Mr. Trump should accept that America is being governed by a country-club boor, backed up by other members of the club — a class that doesn’t worry that it will suffer if he makes a mistake.

By the way, it is worth remembering that there has always been a large chunk of the USA which favours isolationism – bringing up the drawbridges and looking after Uncle Sam, while the rest of the world goes to hell in a handcart. It has been one of the reasons that some British have been able to joke that ‘Uncle Sam always comes late to wars’.

The most extraordinary chapter of “Fear” is the final one. This presents a remarkably detailed account of negotiations between John Dowd, Trump’s lawyer until recently, and Robert Mueller, the special investigator. Dowd strenuously tries to persuade Trump not to testify to Mueller. He does not have much luck, stating, at length, with some exasperation that Trump must refuse to testify:

It’s either that or an orange jumpsuit.

Let’s face it, there are not many other journalists with the credibility and high, trustworthy reputation of Bob Woodward. This book should further polish that reputation. He goes for precision and accuracy, rather than setting out to shock – although there is plenty that is shocking in this tome.

“Fear” by Bob Woodward is available everywhere including Waterstones, W H Smith and Amazon.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.