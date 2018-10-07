Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #531

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 531st weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (30 September – 6 October, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Liberal Democrat poll ratings on the up by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Small but significant.

2. Blogging to you live from Conservative Party Conference: more remainery than you would expect? by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

There were “bollocks to Brexit” pins in evidence, apparently.

3. Liberal Democrats picking up two more local councillors by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Two councillors elected as Conservatives have now joined us.

4. Lib Dem Legend Tony Rogers gains seat from Labour in Chesterfield by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Success at 80 for Tony.

5. Last thoughts from the Tory Conference: Boris isn’t as popular with the grassroots as the media might have you think by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

The grassroots value loyalty and were not impressed with Boris.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted.

6. Humour brought to you courtesy of “Brett Kavanaugh” by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

An excellent parody.

7. There are alternatives: Theresa May is in deep trouble by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

Tories will scapegoat her with Brexit and replace her shortly afterwards.

8. Doctor Who: So who is the Doctor anyway. All you need to know about Doctor Who by Alex Wilcock on Love and Liberty.

A guide for new viewers and a trip down memory lane for fans..

9. The politics of banality by Cicero on Cicero’s Songs.

Fair to say he is unimpressed with the Tories at the moment.

10. Free speech or life and death by Helen Belcher on Challenging Journeys, Phase 2.

The treatment of trans rights in the media is not consequence free.

11. Hatton, general strikes and Momentum, Labour commit political suicide by Richard Kemp on But what does Richard Kemp think?

Labour is not cutting through in the marginals.

12. Tory London Mayor candidate mis-steps already by Peter Black on Peter Black.

Sharing Islamophobic tweets….

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings