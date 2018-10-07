Can Lib Dems meet the Labour challenge?

“Labour is offering a radical plan to rebuild and transform Britain”, Jeremy Corbyn declared at the recent Labour Conference. He said people knew the old way of running things wasn’t working any more, and boldly claimed that Labour had defined “the new common sense”.

Liberal Democrats had already agreed at our Conference, “The current British economy is simply not working for enough people today.” Passing the motion F27 on Jobs and Business, we had resolved “to work towards creating a new economy that really works for everyone.” This followed the declaration in our 2017 Manifesto that “We need a radical programme of investment to boost growth and develop new infrastructure.”

So how do the two programmes compare? The Labour plan described by McDonnell and Corbyn certainly offers radical transformative measures. They demand nationalisation of water, energy, railways and telecommunications. Companies of more than 250 employees are apparently to be obliged to grant 10% of their shares to their workers, to admit worker representatives on their boards and to allow every employee union rights. These and other overtly Socialist plans predictably have been viewed as a threat to capitalism.

We meantime had resolved, in passing motion F27, “Reforming the labour market to give control and choice back to workers, with additional rights for those in the gig economy, and a powerful new Worker Protection Enforcement Authority to protect those in precarious work.” We want a new Companies Act for the 21st Century to oblige large companies fully to reflect the interests of all stakeholders, serve the common good and be accountable for their actions, and for there to be mandatory reporting of pay ratios with “corrective action plans”. On share ownership, we are to seek a big boost to employee ownership by extending the Liberal Democrat ownership trust scheme.

On green energy policy matters, the Corbyn plan is also highly ambitious, demanding vast increase in renewable energy production and usage, yet seems not very much more progressive in substance than is our own programme, strongly developed since we gave a lead on this in Government. Our comparable plans for jobs and industry do unsurprisingly seem less radical than Labour’s. However, their plan for employee share ownership has been heavily criticised. It has been pointed out that to give the workforce 10% of the shares would deprive existing shareholders of their rights, deplete general investment in pension schemes, and also be impossible to enforce in multinational companies.

The economist Will Hutton, writing in the Observer, suggested that another model of ‘stakeholder capitalism’, employee ownership through the employee-owned trust, would better fit private sector business aims, and suggested that McDonnell should propose a new Companies Act. This, of course, is now Liberal Democrat policy. We also have other progressive priorities, including proposing to relieve the strains of business taxes and stimulating investment by replacing Business Rates in England with a Commercial Landowner Levy, while still protecting local authority revenue (F26 passed at Brighton).We will, radically, seek a fairer distribution of wealth by equalising tax treatment of income from wealth and income from work and abolishing inheritance tax, new policies spelt out in detail in the motion F34. It was already our policy to plan to reduce Corporation Tax from 20% to 17%.

But we do not propose to commit the vast expenditure that will be required for the several schemes of nationalisation, or to borrow £250 billion as is apparently the Labour plan.

Jeremy Corbyn claimed in his Leader’s speech that “We are winning the public debate.” If Liberal Democrat policies can be heard and examined, it seems that this need not necessarily be the case.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.