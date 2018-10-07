Can Lib Dems meet the Labour challenge?

“Labour is offering a radical plan to rebuild and transform Britain”, Jeremy Corbyn declared at the recent Labour Conference. He said people knew the old way of running things wasn’t working any more, and boldly claimed that Labour had defined “the new common sense”.
Liberal Democrats had already agreed at our Conference, “The current British economy is simply not working for enough people today.” Passing the motion F27 on Jobs and Business, we had resolved “to work towards creating a new economy that really works for everyone.” This followed the declaration in our 2017 Manifesto that “We need a radical programme of investment to boost growth and develop new infrastructure.”
So how do the two programmes compare? The Labour plan described by McDonnell and Corbyn certainly offers radical transformative measures. They demand nationalisation of water, energy, railways and telecommunications. Companies of more than 250 employees are apparently to be obliged to grant 10% of their shares to their workers, to admit worker representatives on their boards and to allow every employee union rights. These and other overtly Socialist plans predictably have been viewed as a threat to capitalism.
We meantime had resolved, in passing motion F27, “Reforming the labour market to give control and choice back to workers, with additional rights for those in the gig economy, and a powerful new Worker Protection Enforcement Authority to protect those in precarious work.” We want a new Companies Act for the 21st Century to oblige large companies fully to reflect the interests of all stakeholders, serve the common good and be accountable for their actions, and for there to be mandatory reporting of pay ratios with “corrective action plans”. On share ownership, we are to seek a big boost to employee ownership by extending the Liberal Democrat ownership trust scheme.
On green energy policy matters, the Corbyn plan is also highly ambitious, demanding vast increase in renewable energy production and usage, yet seems not very much more progressive in substance than is our own programme, strongly developed since we gave a lead on this in Government. Our comparable plans for jobs and industry do unsurprisingly seem less radical than Labour’s. However, their plan for employee share ownership has been heavily criticised. It has been pointed out that to give the workforce 10% of the shares would deprive existing shareholders of their rights, deplete general investment in pension schemes, and also be impossible to enforce in multinational companies.
The economist Will Hutton, writing in the Observer, suggested that another model of ‘stakeholder capitalism’, employee ownership through the employee-owned trust, would better fit private sector business aims, and suggested that McDonnell should propose a new Companies Act. This, of course, is now Liberal Democrat policy. We also have other progressive priorities, including proposing to relieve the strains of business taxes and stimulating investment by replacing Business Rates in England with a Commercial Landowner Levy, while still protecting local authority revenue (F26 passed at Brighton).We will, radically, seek a fairer distribution of wealth by equalising tax treatment of income from wealth and income from work and abolishing inheritance tax, new policies spelt out in detail in the motion F34. It was already our policy to plan to reduce Corporation Tax from 20% to 17%.
But we do not propose to commit the vast expenditure that will be required for the several schemes of nationalisation, or to borrow £250 billion as is apparently the Labour plan.
Jeremy Corbyn claimed in his Leader’s speech that “We are winning the public debate.” If Liberal Democrat policies can be heard and examined, it seems that this need not necessarily be the case.
* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.
We must be ruthless in exposing Corbyn’s plans as totally unrealistic and full of unworkable promises (for the reasons outlined in Katherine’s article).
As far as the media allow, we must present our realistic and sensible policies for reform.
Our message must be that we are the Party of reform and sanity.
Katherine is clever and principled. Corbyn is canny and opportunistic. So what, most politicians are you say. Well, centre ground is what he now claims, as well as common sense. Both decried in this party as, moderate!
The radical moderate stance I believe is Liberal Democrat terrain, is radical and moderate.
We necessarily must often have the both of them. On the economy we must show it is all well and good to say , as Labour are, we can do this…. but if it is overnight likely to cause harm , to the economy, we cannot see it as feasible. Sharesin companies are fine, nationalised railways are too. But the notion of mass nationalisation of energy or telecomunications, even internet sites bandied about, are non starters or unnecessary and most realise it or should.
The Tories offer little, Labour offer lots. A little of something good is better than a lot of nonsense. We should offer a lot of something good. Like sensible viable solutions.
@Katharine Pindar
With May reaching out to moderate Labour voters in the same newspaper as Will Hutton is talking about ‘stakeholder capitalism’, Lib Dems had better get a move on. The trouble is that much, if not most, of the media think of them as an irrelevance. I expect the usual crowd will be arguing the toss if this thread develops in the way ‘philosophical’ threads tend to develop in LDV (just a pity that threads on world events tend not to attract so many comments). What they should give more thought to is how such arguments might gain traction with those people, who probably constitute a majority in our society, who (a) are getting pretty fed up with Brexit, (b) would never dream of joining a political party and (c) get their ‘politics’ from sound bites in the printed and electronic media.
Door knocking and FOCUS distribution is no substitute for getting your message across on TV, radio or the national newspapers. At the moment, most of the noise is coming from Labour and Tory.
A good start would be to challenge the expression “gig economy”. “Precarious work” is a more appropriate way to describe for most employees.
May may reach but in a week when McVey stated people on benefits will lose hundreds per month, her reach stops well before taking action. She plans to stop austerity sometime in the future. She is fine with words but actions are beyond her.
If you look at the detailed policies in our Web Site there is enough there, if anything too much detail. We need sharper, and fewer messages. We need to explore every method of getting them out, including through local parties, and we need some excitement and inspiration in our message. May, Corbyn and Johnson were very good at making their message inspire, we look boring.
We need to work on presentation rather than waste time and media coverage on reorganising.
Labour did well last time by having one policy that grabbed people’s attention in a big way – getting rid of student loans etc, the LibDems need something similar but different – I would suggest phasing out council tax (whilst having a sales tax on property sales and an inheritance tax levy on all inherited money – with ten times the rate where companies or trusts have been used to avoid the tax – to get the money back).
@David Becket on sharper messages.
Seconded wholeheartedly
Katharine has produced a well researched thoughtful article. She has also avoided over the top rhetoric of the ‘my gang is better than your gang’ type.
What the party should now be doing is to quietly research what common ground there can be with Labour in the event of a hung parliament. Certainly the employee share schemes could be harmonised, nationalising rail need not be expensive if franchises could be allowed to run out… and a common approach to improving welfare is possible.
The other requirement would be to stop frightening the horses and the children with a J. Corbyn bogeyman. The truth of the matter is that many of his rebellions in the Blair/Brown years saw him in the same lobby as the Lib Dems on human rights issues.
“But we do not propose to commit the vast expenditure that will be required for the several schemes of nationalisation”
We’ve probably all noticed over the years as one industry after another has been privatised that there money received doesn’t result in any extra spending by the Government. It’s just an asset swap of shares for cash. Providing the swap is at a fair price, and which I know isn’t always likely to be a correct assumption, nothing changes on the Govt balance sheet. It’s neither any better nor any worse off than previously except for the administration costs of making the change.
So, therefore, it must follow that if privatisations don’t raise any spending money that nationalisations don’t cost anything. Apart from the admin costs of making the change.
If anyone doubts this to be true they might like to consider that the Attlee government managed to nationalise upwards of 25% of the UK economy when it was supposedly bankrupt after WW2. It could only do that if it didn’t really cost anything.
I’m not making an argument for either Nationalisation or Privatisation. A political party has to do what it thinks is best. It’s more a political issue than an economic one.
It is better for employees to own shares in a spread of companies rather than having the bulk of their shares in the company in which they work.
Otherwise if their employer goes bust they lose their job and their share investment in the company.
Preferably employees own shares via a pension fund, providing both a spread of investments and a future pension.