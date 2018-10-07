Caron Lindsay

Why it’s important to join the Lib Dems on the People’s Vote march on October 20th

By | Sun 7th October 2018 - 10:34 am

Sometimes it’s hard to keep positive. As the evidence stacks up that Brexit is going to at the very least harm us and at worst mean food and drug shortages and ground flights, the Government continues to reject the democratic option of getting the people to mark its homework.

Accountability is vital in any democracy. This Government should be facing every day with more than a mild degree of trepidation. However, Jeremy Corbyn has not given them much in the way of bother at all.

There is a chance that a parliamentary alliance of moderate Labour and Tory MPs, us, Caroline Lucas and others could force through a People’s Vote. The problem with that theory is that the Tories have historically caved when the chips are down. Labour MPs fearing desolation may not dare defy Corbyn even if their local members want to. The SNP is holding the country to ransom. They will only back a People’s Vote if they get an independence referendum if Brexit wins.

Christine Jardine and Alex Cole-Hamilton took them to task on Twitter:

Willie Rennie pointed out that Sturgeon is going against the wishes of her membership.

A YouGov poll shows that 89% of SNP members support a People’s Vote and 79% think that the SNP should support it in Parliament.

Willie said:

Nicola Sturgeon and her ministers have exhausted their excuse selection. Now that it’s clear the vast majority of SNP members want to have the final say on Brexit they can’t justify sitting on the fence any longer.

Brexit poses a huge threat to people’s livelihoods, security and public services.

I have relentlessly called on the First Minister to step up and join the cross-party fight against this imminent economic disaster. Hopefully the dismay of her own members will make her see sense.

The best chance of getting a People’s Vote will be if people demand it. That’s why I have booked my tickets to London to go to the next big march on October 20th. The Lib Dems will be meeting at the Wellington Arch in Hyde Park at 12 noon. For me that’s an 800 mile round trip, but there are times when you just have to stand up and be counted. Doing nothing is not an option.

We’ve just seen America turn the clock back to the days when women didn’t have control over their bodies. I really don’t want to see this country go back 50 years and commit a huge act of economic, social and political self harm. We can still stop this. Who is with me?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

3 Comments

  • Fiona 7th Oct '18 - 11:21am

    I noticed that Plaid Cymru announced the other day that they were backing the “People’s Vote” and wondered if that might have an influence on the SNP. And now this morning Sturgeon appeared to agree that her MPs would vote in favour of a vote if it happened in Westminster. She tried to make out that this was what she’d always said, but I’ve heard her refuse to support one at FM Questions week after week when Willie Rennie pressed her on the subject.

    I think she and the rest of the SNP leadership have realised that refusing to support it is something a lot of their core vote wouldn’t forgive. IMO Christine Jardine and Alex Cole-Hamilton had it right when they said she was trying to hold the rest of the UK to ransom, but she wished to do this while also appearing to be reasonable and progressive and pro-EU, and eventually something had to give. I still expect them to try to use any vote in Westminster on a vote on the deal to stir up division, and it would be interesting to see how much effort they’d put into any new campaign, but it is a step in the right direction. All the more reason to keep up the pressure on them and the rest whose support might waver.

    Right now, there’s us, the Green, Plaid, a lot of Labour and a number of Tories all throwing their support behind the concept. Today’s statement by Sturgeon could encourage a good few more from Labour and the Tories to come out of the woodwork.

  • Barry Lofty 7th Oct '18 - 11:24am

    I really hope that that the People’s Marches have the desired effect and we get another referendum with the true facts of leaving the EU put to the country but the like minded politicians from other parties never seem to have the stomach to put the country before party dogma, you never know they might find a backbone!!

