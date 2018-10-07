Why it’s important to join the Lib Dems on the People’s Vote march on October 20th

Sometimes it’s hard to keep positive. As the evidence stacks up that Brexit is going to at the very least harm us and at worst mean food and drug shortages and ground flights, the Government continues to reject the democratic option of getting the people to mark its homework.

Accountability is vital in any democracy. This Government should be facing every day with more than a mild degree of trepidation. However, Jeremy Corbyn has not given them much in the way of bother at all.

There is a chance that a parliamentary alliance of moderate Labour and Tory MPs, us, Caroline Lucas and others could force through a People’s Vote. The problem with that theory is that the Tories have historically caved when the chips are down. Labour MPs fearing desolation may not dare defy Corbyn even if their local members want to. The SNP is holding the country to ransom. They will only back a People’s Vote if they get an independence referendum if Brexit wins.

Christine Jardine and Alex Cole-Hamilton took them to task on Twitter:

So now we know. For @theSNP #Brexit and #peoplesvote are just means to hold rest of to ransom for their own narrow agenda https://t.co/DftzteIiAG — Christine Jardine MP (@cajardineMP) October 6, 2018

1: It presupposes that every single remain voter in Scotland would want #indyref2 if Brexit happened. Something polling shows is manifestly not the case. — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP (@agcolehamilton) October 6, 2018

2. It holds a gun to the head of every remain voter in the rest of the UK. Asking them to get on board with the possible break up of the UK if we roll the dice and Leave prevails again. — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP (@agcolehamilton) October 6, 2018

Willie Rennie pointed out that Sturgeon is going against the wishes of her membership.

A YouGov poll shows that 89% of SNP members support a People’s Vote and 79% think that the SNP should support it in Parliament.

Willie said:

Nicola Sturgeon and her ministers have exhausted their excuse selection. Now that it’s clear the vast majority of SNP members want to have the final say on Brexit they can’t justify sitting on the fence any longer. Brexit poses a huge threat to people’s livelihoods, security and public services. I have relentlessly called on the First Minister to step up and join the cross-party fight against this imminent economic disaster. Hopefully the dismay of her own members will make her see sense.

The best chance of getting a People’s Vote will be if people demand it. That’s why I have booked my tickets to London to go to the next big march on October 20th. The Lib Dems will be meeting at the Wellington Arch in Hyde Park at 12 noon. For me that’s an 800 mile round trip, but there are times when you just have to stand up and be counted. Doing nothing is not an option.

We’ve just seen America turn the clock back to the days when women didn’t have control over their bodies. I really don’t want to see this country go back 50 years and commit a huge act of economic, social and political self harm. We can still stop this. Who is with me?

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings