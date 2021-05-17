Shaun Ennis

It is such an exciting time for the new Cheadle-based fundraising project, The Shirley Williams Lectures. In the absence of in-person conferences and party events, the SWL club has offered party members and other liberal-minded people across the country a way to connect – with the speakers, with other progressive campaigners and with the ideas.

Next up on the programme of speakers is former Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Nick Clegg. As Vice-President of Facebook since 2018, Nick is well placed to tackle this month’s lecture entitled ‘The End of Global Internet’. Social media and the internet have played an increasingly dominant role in our lives and our politics over the last decade. Sign up and join us on Wednesday 26th May as Nick shares his thoughts on the future of progressive policy-making in a digitally dependant world.

Named after one of the most iconic and recognisable figures in British politics, The Shirley Williams Lectures exists to provide a platform to some of the best progressive thinkers. With speakers from every corner of public life – from politics to sport, business to broadcast journalism – members will gain access to a new exclusive lecture each month as well as the full back catalogue of previous events. Each event ends with a Q&A, so members will have the opportunity to put questions to each speaker.

Members can also watch back through all previous lectures in the series. Past speakers include:

  • Juergen Maier, former CEO of Siemens
  • Sir Ed Davey, Leader of the Liberal Democrats
  • Polly Mackenzie, former advisor to Sir Nick Clegg and strategic mind behind the Women’s Equality Party

Joining is easy. All you need to do is choose a membership plan. Monthly, annual and student memberships are all available. Click here to sign up.

The programme of confirmed speakers is looking really exciting. We will be hearing from Olympic Gold winning Cyclist Callum Skinner, Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Layla Moran MP, Peer, Broadcaster and author Baroness Floella Benjamin and Vicki Pryce, Economist and former Joint Head of UK Government’s Economic Service.

Be sure to follow the Shirley Williams Lectures on Facebook and Twitter and look out for the SWL team at future conferences.

* Shaun Ennis is a Lib Dem campaigner for Trafford in Greater Manchester and part of the team organising the Shirley Williams Lectures.

