Paul Walter

How easily we have surrendered our private freedoms….

By | Tue 18th May 2021 - 9:45 am

On Sunday we had a visit from a relative in the garden at a two metre distance.

On Monday they kindly returned and we hugged several times.

The difference between the two days? A date ordained, probably wrongly, by the UK government related to private behaviour in our home (and garden).

I can’t say that I particularly resented this. It was kind of the relative to return on Monday. I generally support the pandemic rules – if not the tardy application of them, PPE, Track and trace, border control etc etc.

But if, a few years ago, someone had outlined the scenario above I would have assumed that it was part of a George Orwell novel (to use a well-worn cliché).

Generally as a society, we have accepted the seriousness of the pandemic and obeyed the rules imposed by the government without great complaint.

And yet, as Dr Phil Hammond (Private Eye’s “MD”) often points out, we continue, as a country, general habits which put us at far more risk of early death than Covid-19 – for example, obesity, lack of exercise, poor nutrition, excess alcohol and tobacco etc etc – often as a result of poverty and poor education.

It’s a funny old world…

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

One Comment

  • Catherine Jane Crosland 18th May '21 - 10:48am

    Paul, I’ve been thinking about this a lot. It is extraordinary – and worrying – how most people seem to have just accepted that the government can limit our personal freedom in this way.
    The response of the Liberal Democrats – the supposed “party of freedom”, has been extremely disappointing. Ed Davey and other Lib Dem parliamentarians have, as far as I can see, never questioned this loss of personal liberty. When they do criticise the government, it they often seem to be suggesting that the government should have introduced even more draconian measures, and introduced them sooner.
    How can this make sense, from a party that actually wants to legalise cannabis?

