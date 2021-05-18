Save Palestine by rediscovering the British Liberal tradition

Right now, as events unfold in Gaza, a test case is emerging for British Liberalism, and European Liberalism more broadly, the response to which will say a lot about the state it is in within Western Europe. That test case is the Israeli/Palestinian Conflict.

For too long, some liberals have been indifferent to the persecution of Palestinians by the Israeli state, with the honourable exception of the Liberal Democrats. A lack of forceful criticism or forbidding expression of objection to the actions of the Israeli state, in the case of Emmanuel Macron, is to the disgrace of the noble cause of liberalism. That is why British liberals need to rediscover their liberal heritage to save the reputation of liberalism as something more than what cynics dismiss as mere talk.

Some of the online sharing by relatively ordinary supporters of Israel in recent days has been astounding, but reflect the depth to which a substantial number of people have decided to embrace contempt for the existence of Palestinians.

Among the online notions is that, because the Palestinian Mandate was under British stewardship, there was no such thing as Palestine. This is just warmed up version of the view of Golda Meir, (former Prime Minister of Israel), who said:

When was there an independent Palestinian people with a Palestinian state? … It was not as though there was a Palestinian people in Palestine considering itself as a Palestinian people and we came and threw them out and took their country away from them. They did not exist.

Sorry Golda, but natural rights do not require the existence of a state. As British liberal John Locke could argue, the right to property comes from mixing labour with natural resources. He was of the view:

The state of nature has a law of nature to govern it, which obliges every one: and reason, which is that law, teaches all mankind, who will but consult it, that being all equal and independent, no one ought to harm another in his life, health, liberty, or possessions… (and) when his own preservation comes not in competition, ought he, as much as he can, to preserve the rest of mankind, and may not, unless it be to do justice on an offender, take away, or impair the life, or what tends to the preservation of the life, the liberty, health, limb, or goods of another.

For the reason of depriving Palestinian olive tree growers of their source of living, Locke would likely be very critical of Israeli settlers if he were alive today.

John Stuart Mill, a fierce proponent of free speech, would more than likely horrified by the seemingly unjustifiable assault on the free press in Gaza by missiles that levelled the offices of Associated Press and Al Jazerra.Mill would probably agree with AP that the strike was “shocking and horrifying.” This gets to the broader critique of Israeli state power that some need to stop taking the justifications of the Israeli Defence Forces at face value, and show vigour in questioning them. If the IDF cannot prove the AP offices housed HAMAS military intelligence then what has to be faced up to is they do not want to hear criticism. They should be open to critique because it clarifies partial truths and corrects them which are false.

If liberals reclaim the intellectual heritage of John Locke and John Stuart Mill they will do more to help bring an end to the Palestinians suffering than FATAH and HAMAS ever did. To do this, people like Macron need to be pushed aside to face down Israeli state abuse of the Palestinian people.

* Shane Burke has had extensive dealings with Liberals in the United Kingdom. He is an aspiring writer on issues related to Liberalism. He is not a member of the Liberal Democrats.