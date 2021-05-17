A positive approach to constitutional change

George Foulkes is

seeking cross-party support to change the rules for any new referendum on Scottish independence. This is a wrong, undemocratic, and above all negative way to go. We should instead address the real issues in a positive spirit. We should concentrate on the issues, not try to gerrymander the process.

Process

First, in response to George Foulkes’s suggestion, we should take the advice of the 2018 Report of the Independent Commission on Referendums, which made specific recommendations on both the franchise and whether a simple majority should suffice:

For UK wide referendums, the franchise should be the same as for elections to the House of Commons (with the addition of members of the House of Lords who are entitled to vote in local elections). For referendums in Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland, the franchise should be the same as for, respectively, the Scottish Parliament, Welsh Assembly, or Northern Ireland Assembly. For regional or local referendums, the franchise should be the same as for local elections in the corresponding area. ($12)

Supermajority requirements are extremely rare in other mechanisms for political decision making in the UK. To impose them for popular but not parliamentary decisions would challenge legitimacy. It would therefore be inappropriate to require a supermajority for a referendum. ($33)

Foulkes’s suggestion that the franchise should be extended to everyone born in Scotland is particularly unfortunate in reinforcing the idea that this is about ethno-nationalism. One of the most positive things about the Yes movement in Scotland has been its insistence that it is about civic nationalism: Scotland is equally for all who have chosen to live here, whether recently arrived refugees or claiming many generations of Scottish ancestry.

Issues

While the Commission advises against changing referendum rules, it does recommend a cautious and deliberative approach. It acknowledges `the case for ensuring that the result of a referendum, especially on a decision that would be difficult to reverse, reflects the settled will of a clear majority of voters. The Commission believes this will be best achieved by locating referendums firmly within broader processes of careful policy development and discussion’ ($34). Brexit of course provides a vivid example of rushing into a decision on an ill-defined proposition.

Given the current priority of recovery from the Covid pandemic, we have time for such careful consideration of the options; and given the current close to equal division of opinion in Scotland, we should be giving consideration to federal options as well as to the detail of independence. We need an inclusive discussion, and therefore one that is not pre-judged. We should start by accepting that Scotland (and Wales and Northern Ireland if they wish to join the debate) have a right to be independent. Indeed, a good fresh way to look at it is to ask, if the smaller nations were currently independent, what would be the advantages, to them and to England, to be gained from confederation or union? [I wrote on the distinction between federalism and confederalism in LDV last October.]

Last year’s Report of the Welsh Independence Commission has a thoughtful discussion of confederalism (I have a general impression that the constitutional debate in Wales is less polarised).

Such discussions could be brought together through a citizens assembly, or (the more old-fashioned way) a constitutional convention, leading to one or more concrete proposals. As the Independent Commission on Referendums stresses, wherever possible, referendums should be held post-legislatively; so a referendum should only be held once the proposal(s) have been well-defined. If there are both an independence and a confederal option, the referendum should follow the format used in Switzerland – which has much experience of 3-way referendums – of comparing the alternatives pairwise, so that the winning proposal has a clear majority over each of the alternatives.

Key issues to be addressed include currency, the economy, trade, defence and international relations. Each deserves an article of its own, but to make just one point: finding a solution that allows England to continue to enjoy Brexit while Scotland goes back into the EU or at least the single market, has a close parallel to optimising the Northern Ireland situation; it could well be that having both problems to solve might persuade the EU and UK governments to show more urgency in squaring this circle.

In such constitutional discussions we must strive above all to avoid the mistakes of lack of information and antagonism of Brexit. For each aspect of relations, we should stop scoring points of the `that can never work’ kind, instead asking: How could we make that work best for both sides?

* Denis Mollison is Chair of Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform, and has been a member of the party since joining the SDP in 1981. Here, he writes in a personal capacity.