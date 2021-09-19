The speeches that got away – Suzanne Fletcher on accessible housing and freeing Brownfield sitessing

Unfortunately I missed the housing debate last night as for once I put party over Party. My sister insisted on having two of her children during Federal Conference and I can almost never celebrate with them because I am at Conference. So I took advantage of the chance to do so.

By all accounts the debate was excellent, thoughtful and passionately argued. The issue was whether we should have a national target for house building, which the motion proposed, but ALDC’s amendment did away with. Conference voted to keep it so we are committed to building at 150,000 homes suitable for social rent out of a total of 380,000 per year. I am so pleased that got through. Too many young people find it impossible to find somewhere decent to live that they can afford and we have to be ambitious about resolving that.

But there are two points that weren’t really part of the debate. Stockton’s Suzanne Fletcher wanted to raise the need for accessible housing and freeing up brownfield sites. This is what she would have said if she had been called:

Conference, I am going to speak on 2 important omissions to this motion and amendment. Stockton Lib Dems put in an amendment to this effect, not taken, but here they are. Firstly about accessible homes. All steps possible should be made for people to be able to continue to live in their own homes and community for as long as possible, in housing where they can live independently and safely. What used to be called “LifeTime Homes” is needed to be built to be fully accessible and adaptable to suit older people, those with reduced mobility and wheelchair users. Most of us want to stay in our own homes, streets and communities for as long as we can, and our homes should enable more of us to do this. It needs all new homes to be built to design standard category 2, or M4(2) as things stand, only one new accessible home is planned by 2031 for every 15 people over 65 . This isn’t good enough and Lib Dems must make it their policy to insist on this standard, which only costs a few hundred pounds extra if built in at the beginning. Secondly . Much is said about not building on greenfield sites or indeed in people’s own backyards, but nothing about making more brownfield sites available. Maybe not the same everywhere, but here in Stockton and other post industrial areas there are large tracts of land that are polluted, and would be expensive to clean up to ensure that they are safe to build on. In the North of England 5,000 plus sites of 7,500 hectares equalst 300,000 homes. Any developer would have to build very expensive housing indeed to be able to recoup that cost, and many such sites are otherwise ideally placed for low cost and social housing. We are asking that polluted brownfield sites have fiscal or grant incentives that are conditional upon the land remediated becoming fit for suitable housing and developed within a reasonable period. Surely both of these asks for accessible housing, and more housing can be supported by Lib Dem conference, and taken up by our parliamentarians.

