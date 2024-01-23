The Tories start on the authoritarian road

This week marked a bleak precedent for the UK. On Wednesday, the government passed a bill that begins the erosion of the independence of our courts, goes against the European Convention of Human Rights and puts the civil service in an impossible position, not to mention the £400 million of potential money to be sent to Rwanda, when 320 Tory MPs voted in favour of the ‘Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill’.

One problem with the bill, among many, is how it essentially overrules UK judges by declaring Rwanda a safe country without any evidence for the case. Essentially, this is the first notable time that I can remember where the UK government has moved to the authoritarian position of ignoring an evidence-based judgement by an independent body, by creating a law that states the complete opposite. To coin a phrase used by a much loved (not) US President, ‘fake news’ may be allowed to become UK law. In addition to this, the verbal conflict started by the Tories, calling the human rights lawyers “lefty” and thwarting them in the courts, is a clear attempt to sway public opinion on this bill into their favour, does not help in keeping things civil. The public in question has already made their mind up about Sunak and his party, with the Tories polling at a low of (as of 17th January 2024) 20% from the 44% they won in 2019.

The government itself, in the bill, states that they cannot say with confidence whether or not the bill can work within the UK’s international obligations. This is strong evidence of the Tories shifting further and further to the right of the political spectrum. Populist, even. Creating legislation they know breaks international law and rewrites the facts is a dangerous and illiberal road to start on and it is not clear at what point they will stop. If the bill passes the Lords and receives Royal Assent, the UK would be willingly and knowingly breaking human rights law (that the UK helped to create) which not only is a phrase I think none of us ever thought we would hear but makes us weaker on the international stage. Now when we call out other countries on their human rights records? They will laugh at us. Why would they take seriously the concerns of a country that willingly voted to break the conventions it helped to create?

On top of this, the bill forces independent, non-partisan civil servants to carry out the deportation of the people who come here via illegal means, regardless of any injunctions or judgements made by the (again) independent European Court of Human Rights. This puts these civil servants in an incredibly difficult position. Either they carry out something that they know is against international law, they ignore the ministers’ instructions (and potentially face disciplinary action) or they resign in the face of it. It is like being stuck between a rock and a hard place whilst a grand piano is falling from above. I feel sorry for them.

When we go to vote this year, we should vote for reason. Not for this current government that went from respectable opponent in 2010 to populist, right-wing pandering wannabe Trumps in 2024.

* Jack Lee-Brown is not a member of the Liberal Democrats but is sympathetic to many of our causes.