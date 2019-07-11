The unstoppable Rise and Fall of “Tony” or “Pony” Johnson

Will the Dutch Mark Rutte stay on being the only European Prime Minister who, sitting alongside President Trump during an official White House visit, dared to loudly and unambiguously contradict The Infallible Donald, and on US-EU trade relations no less? The Women’s Football World Championship showed that resisting (longer than others) an American onslaught is a Dutch speciality, but we would like some allies.

The British political reactions to the affair of the ambassadors leaked email comments about the Trump White House showed outsider Tory leadership contender Jeremy Hunt standing up for the ambassador sending his candid “long telegrams” just as George Kennan did in 1946, while Boris Johnson continued appeasing Trumps tender ego, the ITV debate being the clearest demonstration (see the Guardian and the BBC). Boris even almost-supported Trump disqualifying a British prime minister. Hopefully the discrete Mr. Johnson will do the same when he is PM; Trump spares no ally whatsoever when doing his early morning twitter fusillades.

If that doesn’t remind the British electorate of Tony Blair playing the “Iraq poodle” to president Bush junior (with foreign minister John Bolton pushing the WMD myth), the fact that Boris & Raab like Charles I and Buckingham still see proroguing Parliament as a normal way to push through European policies, should reinforce that analogy. In his Guardian interview about creating an “Boothroyd parallel parliament”, Rory “Realist Tory” Stewart reminds us that when Blair wanted to evade a vote on starting the disastrous Iraq War by prorogation, MP’s threatened to reconvene in Church House to demonstrate their opinion that a “War Powers vote” (my term) was obligatory.

The only difference between the Blair-Bush and Johnson-Trump relationship is that Boris, in his liberal mayorial affectation in 2015/6, was more forceful in disqualifying presidential candidate Trump, than Blair ever was about Bush during the 2000 presidential campaign.

Boris will absolutely hate being identified as a second Blair (wanting to put the UK “at the heart of Europe”, after defending the 1983 eurosceptic Labour platform); all the more reason to start calling him “Tony Johnson”.

And to emphasize that Boris with his incredible October 31st obsession turns his premiership into that of a “One Trick Pony”, why not go further and call him “Pony Johnson”?

When James Callaghan at Labour Party conference in 1978 announced there would be no election that year, his government majority was already so small that it started suffering defeats on procedural points; when the TUC shop stewards unleashed the disruptive “Winter of Discontent” on the UK, that marginal majority evaporated, Labour depending on silent SNP support (see the book by Sked & Cook, “Postwar Britain”, Penguin, 1993, p. 321).

But the SNP fell away after the Scottish devolution referendum (March 1, 1979) failed the 40% participation threshold; TUC misbehaviour reinforced Thatcher’s opposition. TUC ally Callaghan went down to shattering defeat.

I see a direct parallel with what very well could happen to a Johnson government, with the DUP-supplied majority, if Stormont doesn’t start functioning in October, and No Deal Brexit from November 1st onwards sees an escalating disruption of the British society and economy.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.