Caron Lindsay

The week in the Scottish Election – debate, baby badgers and up in the polls

By | Sun 4th April 2021 - 1:45 pm

This week saw the first leaders’ debate of the Scottish election campaign and Willie absolutely smashed it. Here’s his opening statement:

And can we afford to tackle climate change?

 

The photo-ops

No campaign is complete without  some great Willie photos. Here’s one with a well behaved animal:

Daphne, the star of the first photo opp in the giant deckchair, was back to show Willie finer points of Connect 4.

A giant chess game:

He was grilled by STV’s Colin Mackay:

He spoke to Radio Tay about our idea for a Commission to look at ways of ending violence against women and girls:

And the effort seems to be starting to pay off:

The week in morning runs:

Some gorgeous skies this week:

All these press calls and press attention don’t happen by themselves. This week, a massive shoutout to the fabulous press team who organise all this and think up the ideas.

I’m just hoping against hope we’ll get some alpacas in the mix before the end of the campaign.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Fiona 4th Apr '21 - 2:27pm

    Congratulations to everyone involved. I’m exhausted just reading about all of the places Willie’s been, never mind thinking of all of those morning runs.

    We’ve got some great policies and I just hope they can be heard amongst the noise about tactical voting and how to game (or not) the system.

    It was the same at the 2019 general election. Far too many column inches and social media bandwidth taken up by discussing the polls and what that meant for tactical voting. If I weren’t already convinced, it’s underlined why I prefer the Single Transferable Vote system. Not only can’t you rig it, it actively encourages positive campaigning instead of the abusive stuff that has become an accepted part of the election cycle.

