The week in the Scottish Election – debate, baby badgers and up in the polls

This week saw the first leaders’ debate of the Scottish election campaign and Willie absolutely smashed it. Here’s his opening statement:

"After the year that we've endured, I want to spend every second of the next Parliament focusing on putting the recovery first."

Watch my whole opening statement in last nights debate. 👇 pic.twitter.com/e2PZKQlk71 — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) March 31, 2021

And can we afford to tackle climate change?

"Can we afford to tackle climate change? We can't afford not to." 📺 Watch my whole answer on this question from the #BBCLeadersDebate 👇 pic.twitter.com/a3JiHjUkW9 — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) April 1, 2021

The photo-ops

No campaign is complete without some great Willie photos. Here’s one with a well behaved animal:

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie handles a six-week-old badger during a visit to the SSPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre, during campaigning for the Scottish Parliamentary election. 📷Jane Barlow – see more at https://t.co/jR0m7riAHz#ScottishElections pic.twitter.com/bvaHP78cea — PA Images (@PAImages) April 3, 2021

Daphne, the star of the first photo opp in the giant deckchair, was back to show Willie finer points of Connect 4.

".@rebeccabellLD your daughter is too good at this game!" Who do you think won 🏆 the game? 🤔 #WheresWillie pic.twitter.com/YlBcacUOun — Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) April 1, 2021

A giant chess game:

.@willie_rennie Rennie made the case for raising the starting age for formal schooling to 7, transforming how children learn in what is currently P1 and P2. #PutRecoveryFirst ⬇️ ⬇️ https://t.co/I6innzH6nb — Scottish Lib Dems (@scotlibdems) March 29, 2021

He was grilled by STV’s Colin Mackay:

"Our message is put recovery first. It's about putting the divisions of independence and the exhaustion of the pandemic behind us to focus on recovery of things like mental health, creating jobs and taking action on the climate."

Speaking to Colin Mackay on Scotland Tonight.👇 pic.twitter.com/2VGI7LYykO — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) April 1, 2021

He spoke to Radio Tay about our idea for a Commission to look at ways of ending violence against women and girls:

🗣 Scottish Lib Dem leader @Willie_Rennie wants to see all parties come together to find a solution He’s proposing a commission on women’s safety👇 📸 PA Images pic.twitter.com/0IX2QSsoni — Radio Tay News (@RadioTayNews) April 1, 2021

And the effort seems to be starting to pay off:

Scottish parliament voting intention(s): Constituency:

SNP: 49% (-1)

CON: 21% (-)

LAB: 20% (-)

LDEM: 9% (+1) List:

SNP: 37% (-2)

LAB: 19% (-1)

CON: 18% (-1)

GRN: 11% (-)

LDEM: 8% (+1)

ALBA: 3% (+3) via @Survation

Chgs. w/ 18 Mar — Britain Elects (@BritainElects) April 1, 2021

The week in morning runs:

Some gorgeous skies this week:

Start formal education at seven years old to improve our international performance. #PutRecoveryFirst #MorningRun pic.twitter.com/Vs8Nk1S1tN — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) March 29, 2021

Preparing for the big debate tonight pic.twitter.com/HvGZAAKuxx — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) March 30, 2021

Reflecting on the debate and preparing for Scot Squad #MorningRun #PutRecoveryFirst pic.twitter.com/2cT8XeIpcd — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) March 31, 2021

Mental health is a top priority for the Liberal Democrats. I am off to see mental health campaigner Ben Lawrie on the campaign trail. #PutRecoveryFirst #MorningWalk pic.twitter.com/9Kf7mGhHWn — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) April 2, 2021

Whilst Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon continue to argue in the media we have been focussing on mental health all week. #PutRecoveryFirst #MorningRun pic.twitter.com/57SJ0TKA3U — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) April 3, 2021

All these press calls and press attention don’t happen by themselves. This week, a massive shoutout to the fabulous press team who organise all this and think up the ideas.

I’m just hoping against hope we’ll get some alpacas in the mix before the end of the campaign.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings