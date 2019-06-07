The words of Trump coming from Lib Dem MPs

A video has emerged of Lib Dem MPs reading the words of Donald Trump.
Ed Davey, Jo Swinson, Christine Jardine, Tom Brake and Alistair Carmichael repeat some of his most egregious quotes.
And some of them get scarily into character.
https://twitter.com/joswinson/status/1136688970186788865
It is quite a startling reminder of how awful this man is.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
I’m waiting for the response video of Donald Trump reading the words of Ed Davey, Jo Swinson, Christine Jardine, Tom Brake and Alistair Carmichael. 😜
If you look at him on some of his video’s his facial expressions mimic Mussolini.