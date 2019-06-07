The words of Trump coming from Lib Dem MPs

A video has emerged of Lib Dem MPs reading the words of Donald Trump.

Ed Davey, Jo Swinson, Christine Jardine, Tom Brake and Alistair Carmichael repeat some of his most egregious quotes.

And some of them get scarily into character.

https://twitter.com/joswinson/status/1136688970186788865

It is quite a startling reminder of how awful this man is.

