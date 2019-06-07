NewsHound

The words of Trump coming from Lib Dem MPs

Fri 7th June 2019 - 11:55 am

A video has emerged of Lib Dem MPs reading the words of Donald Trump.

Ed Davey, Jo Swinson, Christine Jardine, Tom Brake and Alistair Carmichael repeat some of his most egregious quotes.

And some of them get scarily into character.

https://twitter.com/joswinson/status/1136688970186788865

It is quite a startling reminder of how awful this man is.

2 Comments

  • Allan Heron 7th Jun '19 - 12:16pm

    I’m waiting for the response video of Donald Trump reading the words of Ed Davey, Jo Swinson, Christine Jardine, Tom Brake and Alistair Carmichael. 😜

  • nigel hunter 7th Jun '19 - 12:17pm

    If you look at him on some of his video’s his facial expressions mimic Mussolini.

