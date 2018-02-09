There’s no hypocrisy in putting grid girls out of work

Formula 1 recently announced that they would no longer have scantily clad women acting as “grid girls” during races. This seems like a no-brainer to me, but there has been a wave of backlash against the decision. The main argument against it appears to be this:

These women have chosen to use their looks to make money, which is their free choice. And now pressure from a bunch of angry feminists has made them lose their jobs. So much for respecting women’s choices.

Variations of this argument have recently appeared in the Mail, Mirror, Metro and Times.

And it is a terrible argument.

It wrongly assumes that feminists must support a woman’s right to be paraded for her looks on whatever platform she chooses.

But this just isn’t true. Imagine if Prime Ministers Questions decided that, to raise their viewership, a woman would introduce proceedings every week in her underwear. That would be absurd, whether it gave a job to a young woman or not. People don’t have a god-given right to dress in a sexualised way to advertise a brand. Feminists aren’t hypocrites if they don’t support giving people such a platform.

When brands like Formula One promote Grid Girls in the way that they do, it has damaging effects on other women and on society. It implies that women should be seen as decoration – only relevant for their looks – while the male drivers are heralded for their sporting ability. What kind of message does that send to young girls who see them on TV? This isn’t the same as being anti-sex, or saying that women shouldn’t be able to dress how they like in their everyday lives. It’s about context. Why should there be a platform for parading half-naked women during a race? How is that relevant to sport?

The fact that Grid Girls object to this is unsurprising. They chose to do the job, so of course they don’t want it to be abolished. But the argument was never that Grid Girls should be scrapped to protect Grid Girls. It was that the presence of Grid Girls promotes a view of women which is damaging to other women. By doing their jobs, they are damaging the movement for gender equality.

Big brands make people redundant all the time. The only reason anti-feminists are suddenly so concerned about the welfare of Grid Girls is because they’ve seen a chance to paint feminists as hypocrites. But there’s nothing hypocritical about this. Feminists don’t have to support the choices and interests of every woman in every situation. That’s just a straw man which people love to tear down.

* Ben has been a member of the party since the 2015 election, and used to work for the Sutton Lib Dems as a volunteer organiser. He now works for a charity focusing on poverty and inequality in London, and is running to be a Councillor in May. He is particularly interested in inequality, mental health, political reform and criminal justice.