Southport and strategy

This is my personal view about the Southport Conference Strategy motion – what’s good and what can be improved.

There are four big ideas:

A dual approach to politics. We are an insurgent party In our hearts and minds – we want to use political power for change and reform through government and by working with people to help them to take and use power over the forces that affect their lives. It means practical campaigns for our values, fighting the forces that diminish people’s lives and making modern liberalism into a political and social movement. We should win campaigns NOW on local, national and international issues, working with people in other parties and outside conventional politics. Our members should be on the streets, into social media and telephoning to win campaigns not just votes. Votes will follow successful campaigns; if they appear to be our main or only purpose, we’ll fail to win hearts and mind for liberalism, fail to win a mandate for radical change and fail to win big elections.

A re-statement of the big ideas that define our core campaign themes: the open society, tolerant, pluralist and internationalist; a fair economy which challenges inequality; and helping people to take back control. We want a strong society, a fair economy, and communities where people find themselves as confident, powerful individuals.

These campaigns resonate with communities throughout the UK . We are not defined by Brexit, although we have important things to say to people on both sides. We have strong messages for people “left-behind” by globalisation and for everyone who wants more control over their lives. We are an inclusive Party, hearing and responding to the pain of many who feel that the EU doesn’t help them, and explaining why open, tolerant, internationalist society works best.

Building a progressive alliance of ideas, putting aside tribal differences. This isn’t the cul-de-sac of electoral deals; without Labour, such deals are tactical and local. It seeks the groundswell of support for a new politics that goes beyond party. Self-confident Liberal Democrats can lead that movement with ideas fit for the twenty-first century.

Liberal Democrats became increasingly reliant on professional campaign management. That improved vote-winning skills, but undermined the distinctive voice of local, campaigning leaders with their own identity and voice. We need both to strengthen our consistent national message and to empower members to express the same core, liberal messages in local conditions and local language. That means both grassroots and centre helping members to a rewarding experience; welcoming and sharing new ideas, experiments and best practice. This strategy will invest in developing local leaders who represent people and work with them on issues and problems, listening, helping, campaigning with them in innovative and effective ways. Our Party should inspire every member to find their own way to put liberalism into practice.

If I were looking to strengthen the motion, I ‘d suggest (1) strengthening the commitment to getting black and ethic minority leaders; (2) reforming policy-making to concentrate on a few big ideas, rather than refining details; (3) providing leadership in wider intellectual debates; (4) writing “social justice” into our commitment to a fairer economy and reducing inequality; (5) making community politics explicit ; and (6) recognising that inequity between the nations and regions of the UK drive discontent with democratic and economic structures.

* Gordon Lishman is a member of the Federal Board.