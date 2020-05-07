This time next year, London will be different.  We must be too. 

This morning, Lib Dems should have been out delivering good morning leaflets, ready for the long slog through to 10pm when polls close. Instead, like all Londoners, we are staying home to save lives and the elections for our next Mayor and Assembly have been pushed back by a year.

Nobody knows what the landscape will look like in May 2021, but it’s clear that nothing will be the same. And that includes politics itself. The postponement gives us a chance to re-evaluate the London campaign. One thing is very clear – our capital is resilient and dynamic but it will be significantly different post lockdown. We must be too.

Rory Stewart has announced that he is withdrawing from the race. There’s no hiding from the fact that his presence was challenging. As our members and activists recovered from an exhausting General Election, Stewart’s energy was attractive to voters looking for an alternative.

But let’s also be clear, from drugs reform and tackling the root causes of knife crime to radical green measures like road pricing and introducing a wellbeing budget for City Hall, we had – we have – the most progressive policies. Our task, as we help London to thrive post-Covid19, is to ensure that every voter in the capital knows it.

Here are two ideas to help kickstart our revamp.

First – we must fully embrace technology to engage voters as lockdown eases. A year might seem like a long way away, but we need to start preparing now. If we can’t knock or doors or (oh yes please) can’t deliver leaflets, then more emphasis on canvassing with calls and virtual hustings will surely be a given.

But we must think bolder still. During lockdown technology has been a force for good, connecting and engaging people in all sorts of ways. The country has come together for PE with Joe Wicks, schools and Universities are teaching online and, for the first time, MPs can carry out their parliamentary duties from home. Let’s not go backwards. Let’s keep innovating – I want to hear your creative ideas for how we campaign in the new normal. And I’ve got one for City Hall: look seriously into digital voting with the aim of creating a secure system in time for the Mayoral election next year.

Second – I want young people to help us define a bolder offer. Young Londoners are being hit particularly hard by this pandemic, both psychologically and financially. Whether it’s disruption to their education, the prospect of a deep recession or the sheer mental strain of yet another future-defining crisis to contend with, we must ensure that young people are at the forefront of our thinking on a sustainable recovery.

Politicians often talk about young people, but they rarely talk with them. I want to put that right. Building a better future for my daughters and other young people was the reason I entered politics in the first place. It remains the reason that I will run again next year. So I’m inviting all younger members, whether student or young worker, Young Liberal or just young and liberal – to help redefine this campaign with me. Let’s co-create a manifesto to resonate with all Londoners.

* Siobhan Benita is the Lib Dem candidate for Mayor of London