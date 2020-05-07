Moyra Forrest

Is our party hierarchical?

By | Thu 7th May 2020 - 10:41 am

Despite the rhetoric, evidence might give us cause for thought. MPs and MSPs/Welsh Assembly Members seem to take precedence over the councillors who build up the party’s base again and again. I would argue that we should be an integrated whole – with much more mutual respect and understanding. And of course, never forgetting the parish councillors and Lords who serve us so well.

Councillors delivered excellent results last year, arguably giving the credibility which benefitted the party in the European elections. The party then extrapolated predicted General Election success from the latter; neglecting wisdom which cautions against using only quantitative information. Had other smaller parties built up that local government base, would the European results have been different?

When the Scottish Parliament came into being, our MSPs seemed to give less priority to proportional representation for local government than some serving councillors hoped for. In fact, that proportional representation took a number of years, and contributed in a small way to my decision not to seek re-election after 13 years (1990-2003). It can become disheartening to be always in opposition; I had a satisfying career as a research librarian, and wanted time to index books. The seat remained Liberal Democrat at the next election.

The Coalition (which I supported) took a heavy toll on local government including here in Edinburgh. Did our MPs give enough attention to the effects on our local government base? Did the party support long-serving councillors who lost seats?

Lockdown may give us unexpected thinking time – let’s use it well.

* Moyra Forrest is a member and former councillor in Edinburgh

