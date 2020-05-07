Covid-19 five tests: By sleight of hand, the government seems to be trying to remove the spotlight from testing and PPE issues

You would have thought that the government’s five tests for moderating the lockdown have stayed the same, wouldn’t you?

Well, think again.

Comparing Dominic Raab’s reading of the five tests on Tuesday with his original announcement of them on April 16th, there is at least one significant difference:

Goal 1.

May 5th: “We must continue to boost NHS capacity, so that the NHS cannot be overwhelmed”

April 16th: “We must protect the NHS’s ability to cope. We must be confident that we are able to provide sufficient critical care and specialist treatment right across the UK. The NHS staff have been incredible. We must continue to support them as much as we can.”

COMPARISON: Slightly different words – same meaning.

Goal 2.

May 5th: “We need to see a sustained and consistent fall in the number of deaths”

April 16th: “We need to see a sustained and consistent fall in the daily death rates from coronavirus so we are confident that we have moved beyond the peak.”

COMPARISON: Slightly different words – same meaning.

Goal 3.

May 5th: “We must see further reductions in the rate of infection to manageable levels, across all different areas and settings”

April 16th: “We need to have reliable data from SAGE showing that the rate of infection is decreasing to manageable levels across the board.”

COMPARISON: Slightly different words – same meaning.

Goal 4.

May 5th: “We must be confident that the NHS will be able to cope with future demands, including as a result of any changes that we make to existing measures or indeed any new measures we might wish to take”

April 16th: “We need to be confident that the range of operational challenges, including testing capacity and PPE, are in hand, with supply able to meet future demand.”

COMPARISON: The specific mention of testing and PPE has been dropped.

Goal 5.

May 5th: “We need to be confident that any adjustments to the current measures will not risk a second peak of infections that could then overwhelm the NHS”

April 16th: “We need to be confident that any adjustments to the current measures will not risk a second peak of infections that overwhelm the NHS.”

COMPARISON: IDENTICAL

I may be being picky and subject to cabin fever here, but to my mind, by taking out the specific mention of testing and PPE, goal 4 has become almost identical to goal 5.

I wonder why the government seems to be trying to take the spotlight off testing and PPE by using sleight of hand in how they recite the five tests?

(I note that the slides issued by 10 Downing Street still mention PPE and testing.)

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.