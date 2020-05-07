Paul Walter

Covid-19 five tests: By sleight of hand, the government seems to be trying to remove the spotlight from testing and PPE issues

By | Thu 7th May 2020 - 9:00 am


Embed from Getty Images

You would have thought that the government’s five tests for moderating the lockdown have stayed the same, wouldn’t you?

Well, think again.

Comparing Dominic Raab’s reading of the five tests on Tuesday with his original announcement of them on April 16th, there is at least one significant difference:

Goal 1.
May 5th: “We must continue to boost NHS capacity, so that the NHS cannot be overwhelmed”
April 16th: “We must protect the NHS’s ability to cope. We must be confident that we are able to provide sufficient critical care and specialist treatment right across the UK. The NHS staff have been incredible. We must continue to support them as much as we can.”
COMPARISON: Slightly different words – same meaning.

Goal 2.
May 5th: “We need to see a sustained and consistent fall in the number of deaths”
April 16th: “We need to see a sustained and consistent fall in the daily death rates from coronavirus so we are confident that we have moved beyond the peak.”
COMPARISON: Slightly different words – same meaning.

Goal 3.
May 5th: “We must see further reductions in the rate of infection to manageable levels, across all different areas and settings”
April 16th: “We need to have reliable data from SAGE showing that the rate of infection is decreasing to manageable levels across the board.”
COMPARISON: Slightly different words – same meaning.

Goal 4.
May 5th: “We must be confident that the NHS will be able to cope with future demands, including as a result of any changes that we make to existing measures or indeed any new measures we might wish to take”
April 16th: “We need to be confident that the range of operational challenges, including testing capacity and PPE, are in hand, with supply able to meet future demand.”
COMPARISON: The specific mention of testing and PPE has been dropped.

Goal 5.
May 5th: “We need to be confident that any adjustments to the current measures will not risk a second peak of infections that could then overwhelm the NHS”
April 16th: “We need to be confident that any adjustments to the current measures will not risk a second peak of infections that overwhelm the NHS.”
COMPARISON: IDENTICAL

I may be being picky and subject to cabin fever here, but to my mind, by taking out the specific mention of testing and PPE, goal 4 has become almost identical to goal 5.

I wonder why the government seems to be trying to take the spotlight off testing and PPE by using sleight of hand in how they recite the five tests?

(I note that the slides issued by 10 Downing Street still mention PPE and testing.)

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

5 Comments

  • R A Underhill 7th May '20 - 9:54am

    After the resignation of an adviser yesterday the Health Secretary Matt Hancock and the PM Boris Johnson should be considering whether their obvious failure to follow social distancing affects their current status in government.
    The Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer should consider why he did not ask this question at PMQs yesterday 6/5/2020.
    One Lib Dem MP asked a question, which is not reported here on LDV, nor is the answer.
    The previous Health Secretary, whom Theresa May tried to dismiss, persuaded her to include Social Care in his Job Title. He is now the Chairman of the relevant Select Committee and might be considered by the current PM for inclusion in the Cabinet, having come second in the Tory leadership election after the then MPs had made their choices, possibly with help from Boris Johnson’s campaign.

  • n hunter 7th May '20 - 10:19am

    The complexity of setting up the testing system and the little! ? use of them. shows in the media the lack of use in the hysteria about them in the press. PPE has been a major disaster in the Govnts supplying of and past stocks where the budget was cut by 40% which has put them in a bad light. Eliminate these from media coverage and the ability to cope looks better. Plus they can buy time to stock up PPE for the future etc and say look how good we are doing.

  • David Raw 7th May '20 - 10:38am

    R.A. Underhill “The Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer should consider why he did not ask this question at PMQs yesterday 6/5/2020.”.

    Having watched PMQ’s yesterday, I thought Keir Starmer skilfully, politely and forensically took Boris Johnson apart on the big issues without having to stoop into personalities. Try reading the Daily telegraph report of it for a careful appreciation of what really happened.

  • Jo Hayes 7th May '20 - 10:47am

    Well spotted, Paul. If we work back from goal 5 – avoiding a second peak that overwhelm the NHS – certain things are necessary in order to achieve it. Testing, tracing and isolating are among them. The virus is much more infectious than flu, with each infected person spreading it to on average 2.5 to 3 new people. This is the exponential growth that shows up in the terrifying graphs. Avoiding a second peak means the authorities have to identify the virus spreaders and isolate them until they stop being infectious. Test, trace, isolate – the WHO’s foremost experts have been saying this loud and clear for many weeks. Otherwise the rapid spread will start up again, until there is a mass-produced vaccine. HMG can say what they like but these are the grim facts that must drive their decisions if they really mean goal 5. HMG failed to act e.g. failed to screen arrivals at airports and seaports. The CEO of Heathrow Airport pleaded for this. Countries that acted swiftly to test, trace and isolate have had few fatalities, New Zealand being a shining example. This is the good news. Exponentiality goes both ways, applying to decline as well as growth, eliminating an outbreak.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarR A Underhill 7th May - 10:48am
    The unexpected parcel from the government contained instructions for frozen food, although none was included.
  • User AvatarJo Hayes 7th May - 10:47am
    Well spotted, Paul. If we work back from goal 5 - avoiding a second peak that overwhelm the NHS - certain things are necessary in...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 7th May - 10:38am
    R.A. Underhill "The Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer should consider why he did not ask this question at PMQs yesterday 6/5/2020.". Having watched PMQ's...
  • User AvatarJoe Otten 7th May - 10:36am
    FT reports on speculation that the UK may revert to the decentralised model. https://www.ft.com/content/d44beb06-5e3e-434f-a3a0-f806ce06576c?fbclid=IwAR3UtlkVmd0DliaCncWMKpKrbpsHAixe70bf_PS6bHq6r7YM38sAkZiVz0I
  • User AvatarR A Underhill 7th May - 10:34am
    Today my wife has received an unexpected parcel from the government. It contains one loaf of sliced white bread, one tin of instant coffee, a...
  • User Avatarn hunter 7th May - 10:19am
    The complexity of setting up the testing system and the little! ? use of them. shows in the media the lack of use in the...