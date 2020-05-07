Mark Valladares

Daily View 2×2: 7 May 2020

By | Thu 7th May 2020 - 7:30 am

2 big stories

Who’d have thought it? The achievement of the testing target on 30 April is already looking deeply shady, with the inclusion of posted tests included in that figure, plus allegations that even those posted weren’t actually usable. And now, subsequent data shows that the numbers are going backwards, not upwards. The solution, a new target. The distraction from failure – some relaxations in terms of going out and about.

Meanwhile, the European Union is predicting that its economy will shrink by 7.4% this year, the worst performance since World War II, with the economies of Southern Europe worst affected. With calls growing for support from the wealthier members for the poorer ones, what does this mean for the cohesion of the Union going forward? The Washington Post examines the issue dispassionately, which is good, because the British media are too busy to do so for us.

2 social media posts

Richard Kemp was first elected to Liverpool City Council in 1975, and has served for thirty-seven years. In this piece, he looks at how things have changed;

I remember the amazement when we were provided with complaints pads with three types of paper. You kept one, gave one to your constituent and sent one to the Council. Now we zip off emails and to prove our point can attach photographs to them. In 1975 the only way to communicate with our constituents was to go and knock on the door, have many surgeries and hold public meetings. Now public meetings are a thing of the past and we regularly get roasted on social media.

BBC Radio 6 has marked the death of Florian Schneider, of Kraftwerk (hat-tip to Jonathan Calder for putting that into my timeline)…

Andrew Hickey is respectful of their influence, and he knows his stuff…

If you don’t follow his podcast, maybe you should?

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in Daily View.
Advert

One Comment

  • expats 7th May '20 - 7:55am

    “looking deeply shady”? It was, and is, plain dishonest…Gove praised health secretary Matt Hancock’s “amazing success in increasing testing”, which he said means the public will have “greater confidence” in the government as they move into the next phase of lockdown….However, I have even less confidence in government information after Hancock’s ‘fiddle factor’…
    After all, If I claimed that I’d built a model of the ‘Titanic’ using 100,000 matches ( but 30,000 of those matches were still in their boxes) I don’t think it would count..

    Yet another wheel has come off the governmenmt’s promises with the revalation that ALL the gowns from Turkey are being returned as ‘unsuitable’. In the mad rush to avoid the truth about PPE shortages it seems no-one checked if they met the standard required.

    BTW..I watched Johnson’s PMQ…Deprived of his baying MPs, it was like watching some unfortunate trying to parry a rapier with a baloon on a stick.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarexpats 7th May - 7:55am
    "looking deeply shady"? It was, and is, plain dishonest...Gove praised health secretary Matt Hancock’s “amazing success in increasing testing”, which he said means the public...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 7th May - 7:55am
    @ Joe Bourke, This obsession with land harks back to the 19th century when the emerging capitalist class, who owned the industry, clashed with the...
  • User AvatarJenny Barnes 7th May - 7:12am
    That Bluetooth will be a complete battery hog. I don’t want to have to keep charging my phone every few hours.
  • User AvatarTom Harney 7th May - 4:21am
    I understand this article, and would hesitate to try to write this because I entirely agree with the thrust of it. From my own limited...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 7th May - 1:29am
    Very moving coverage on Newsnight earlier tonight, about care workers continuing to go into homes though not feeling well, because they simply can't afford not...
  • User AvatarMichael Mullaney 7th May - 12:21am
    Hi John thanks for your comments was using the boundaries for the Midlands regions that are usually used for European parliament elections and for the...