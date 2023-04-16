The Voice

This week in the local elections

By | Sun 16th April 2023 - 4:55 pm

This week, Lib Dems have been out in force across the country in the local elections.

Ed’s been in Essex

And here’s some of our campaign teams in action from the north, south, east, west and middle England.

If you don’t have elections in your area, do go and help somewhere else. You might help elect more Lib Dem Councillors.

