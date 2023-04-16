This week in the local elections

This week, Lib Dems have been out in force across the country in the local elections.

Ed’s been in Essex

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has been in Chelmsford campaigning ahead of next month's local elections. His party is hoping to hold on to the city's council after winning there in 2019 https://t.co/J70tI8SYsW pic.twitter.com/A2bDGH34dc — BBC Essex (@BBCEssex) April 16, 2023

And here’s some of our campaign teams in action from the north, south, east, west and middle England.

Fantastic day for the @PrestonLibDems local election campaign Thousands of leaflets given out to our brilliant volunteer deliverers Posters & garden signs going up in Cadley, Cottam, Ingol, Greyfriars, Sharoe Green and Rural East 3 more garden signs to put up tomorrow 🔶🪧🔶 pic.twitter.com/Z1l5aOutMq — Cllr John Potter 🔶🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇺 (@johnpotterLD) April 13, 2023

One of the @LibDems teams out in Ensbury park & winton West this morning … loads of support for our brilliant candidates Rich & Olivia! @BCPLibDems are the only group who can take on the Tories in every part of our three towns on May 4th pic.twitter.com/bbl40joik6 — Vikki Slade 🔶💙 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@vikki4mdnp) April 16, 2023

We were delighted to be joined by the @LibDems Party President @markpack put on the campaign today. We are proud to campaign on a platform of aspiration and inclusivity for our wonderful Borough. #oadby #wigston pic.twitter.com/KYNQfwwu9z — Oadby Liberal Democrats 🔶 (@OadbyLibDems) April 15, 2023

Thank you to @LaylaMoran, @emilysmithLD and so many volunteers who came to our Didcot West action day today! So many residents in Great Western Park tired of Conservative failure and keen for another term of South Oxfordshire district council led by Lib Dems. pic.twitter.com/tZK4rD6RXg — Olly Glover for Wantage and Didcot 🔶🏳️‍🌈 (@OllyGloverLD) April 15, 2023

A modest compilation of posters in Trent Ward, Newark and Sherwood DC (Lib Dems 12 Tories 0) – my favourite part of campaigning! @philipbarronnwk @MarishaRayLD @GreenLibDems @pippaheylings @stevemason2111 @JonWorcesterMan pic.twitter.com/XWMjrcgd7z — Keith Melton 🔶️🇬🇧🇺🇦 Born=310 ppm CO2 – now410 (@ChairGreenLDs) April 15, 2023

If you don’t have elections in your area, do go and help somewhere else. You might help elect more Lib Dem Councillors.